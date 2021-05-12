NEWLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless maladies across the landscape of everyday life. From its direct impact on families to its effect on businesses, government and schools, hardly a sector of society has emerged unscathed from the virus’s far-reaching influence.
Avery High School and prep athletics at the school, conference and state levels have been no exception to the rule, as numerous sports beginning in March 2020 suspended activities for months, prompting the unprecedented action by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to return to the drawing board and redesign its sports calendar to account for the pandemic’s threat and health guidelines.
According to Avery High School Director of Athletics Jay Smith, the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year and the entirety of the 2020-21 school and athletic year have been a challenge unlike any other, on both a professional and personal level.
Smith himself was among the more than 2,000 Avery County residents who have tested positive with COVID-19. During the midway point of the 2020 fall sports season, Smith explained that he developed pneumonia and spent “a couple of days” in the hospital before returning home to recover.
“Around halfway through the cross country and volleyball season I contracted COVID, at a time when other than those sports, there wasn’t a lot going on,” Smith recalled. “For myself, it really didn’t affect me very seriously and my experience was pretty easy compare to others. I had a cough and was diagnosed with pneumonia related to COVID. I spent a couple of days in the hospital and was treated and sent home with several antibiotics and to quarantine.”
The sports calendar was not immune to the effects of the virus. Among Western Highlands Conference teams, Owen was the only school not to have a football game affected by COVID-19 this spring, while both the Polk girls soccer and volleyball teams were forced to sit out of state playoff competition due to COVID-19 concerns.
In addition to the already-trimmed schedules that were instituted by the state due to the pandemic, multiple Avery sports had to cancel or reschedule contests due to players either testing positive or being exposed to others who tested positive, including two football games, volleyball, boys soccer and basketball.
The pandemic itself has spawned a number of by-products that will affect Avery in both the short term and in the months to years ahead. Smith recognized the financial impact that the virus has caused in terms of the limited fans being able to attend students’ games, translating into a drastic reduction from the normal amount of revenue that sports provides to the athletic program which is used for everything from game operations to equipment to payment to officials.
“COVID was devastating financially. But I will say that even though the high school association is being scrutinized over its financial situation, they did release a bit of money to each school. Initially I thought we’d get $10,000 in two different allotments and we received $6,000 from them,” Smith explained. “The county office has also been wonderful. They’ve helped me buy some uniforms, some equipment, basically everything we’ve needed, and they’ve even helped us a little bit with officials, so they have helped us offset some cost through athletic funds that we’ve been able to move around to pay what we’ve needed to pay. Our superintendent and the ACS finance office have been awesome.”
Smith noted that the school system as a whole has also benefited from COVID funding that has afforded the opportunity to purchase the necessary cleaning supplies for protecting anyone involved with the schools and athletic department programs.
“A lot of cleaning funds were covered by COVID. I was able to purchase for athletics a backpack sprayer for the middle schools and high school, and handheld sprayers for the schools as well,” Smith said. “Much of the spray was the same stuff we’ve been already using in the schools, so we were able to stockpile that as well. From conversations with wrestling coaches, for example, and others who are all the time dealing with the germs and sanitizing, we’re now at a level of sanitization that is greater than the large amount of cleaning we’d already been sanitizing before COVID, so this is probably a good thing going down the road when dealing with flu, germs, cuts or infections that you can encounter with sports like wrestling, and hopefully we’ll continue. It will be a good thing with the equipment we now have, that we will be even more prepared to adhere to protocols and cut down on a lot of the sickness that we do get.”
Smith believes that the financial ramifications of COVID-19 will linger and affect high school sports long after the pandemic has subsided and sports return to full attendance with no restrictions.
“This is going to take three or four years (to get over), to get people back in the stands and to be able to be financially successful and making money again. Our county and schools’ athletics are in much better condition than some other places. Our county office puts a lot of money into our teams every year, but in lots of places their only revenue comes by way of gate receipts, so you’re talking two years of lost spring sports, and another year of winter and fall sports, so there’s no way that they aren’t way behind financially,” Smith explained.
On both a small and large scale among interscholastic athletics, the segment of the student population significantly affected by the events of the past 14 months have been high school upperclass student-athletes, whether the seniors of the Class of 2020 who were unable to complete spring sports, or the current Class of 2021, whose athletic experience has been nothing like its predecessors. Despite the adversity, numerous Viking student-athletes reached lofty heights, including all-conference recognitions, conference championships and players of the year awards.
Smith, speaking not only as athletic director but as a head coach himself who must say goodbye to senior golfers Ellie Pittman, Adrianna Brookshire and Peyton Spencer off his own team who have accomplished great feats academically and athletically, recognized the sacrifices made by the students and the way the pandemic hampered their final year of high school sports.
“We’ve had a great group of seniors, and a great group of kids. They’ve had a rough go of it. Half of them didn’t get to have a season last year, as we got most of the way through basketball and through wrestling, then pretty much everything else was gone. They then had a condensed season this year, which made it tough,” Smith said. “But we have a resilient group of super athletes who will do great things after high school or in college, and some talented student-athletes who will be able to do things after high school athletically regardless (of the pandemic). We’ve tried to do some things for those seniors, but hopefully we’ll all come out ahead of this. Personally for me it’s tough. I’ve had a tremendous group of seniors who are going to be tough to replace.”
