BOONE — App State receiver Corey Sutton has been invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
The prestigious all-star game will be held Jan. 29 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and be shown on NFL Network.
Sutton finished his App State career among the program’s career leaders in touchdown receptions (No. 3 with 24), receiving yards (No. 6 with 2,278) and receptions (tied for No. 8 with 146). He accomplished all of that in just 35 games for the Mountaineers and received All-Sun Belt recognition in each of his three competitive seasons, including first-team honors as he returned successfully in 2021 from a 2019 knee injury.
After missing the end of the 2019 season and working through 2020 to fully recover, Sutton was named a candidate for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award thanks to a 2021 season in which he ranked among the Sun Belt leaders in receiving yards (No. 4 with 904), receptions (No. 4 with 61) and receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 4 with seven). He started App State’s first 13 games and missed the Boca Raton Bowl after having a procedure on an upper-body injury that he had persevered through late in the season.
Named the Sun Belt’s “Most Dangerous Deep Threat” during his career, Sutton had eight catches of 30-plus yards in 2021 and 23 gains of 30-plus yards in his three seasons at App State.
He also made several acrobatic, toe-dragging touchdown catches, including one against Marshall in 2021 to earn him the No. 1 top play of the day on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.