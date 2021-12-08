LAFAYETTE, La. — Playing in the third Sun Belt Championship Game, App State made a push for a third title before 20th-ranked Louisiana finished off a breakthrough victory.
The Mountaineers trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter and closed to within eight on Chase Brice’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Hennigan with 5:06 left, but the Ragin’ Cajuns milked most of the remaining time and posted a 24-16 victory in front of 31,014 fans Cajun Field.
With a 10-win regular season — and playing in only the second game between two Sun Belt teams with double-digit victories — the Mountaineers (10-3) will take on Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl on at 11 a.m. on December 18. Since making its FBS debut in 2014, App State has earned a bowl berth in each of its seven postseason-eligible seasons and posted an FBS-best 6-0 bowl record.
Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year D’Marco Jackson had 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four first-half quarterback hurries, and Nick Hampton’s four tackles included 2.5 tackles for loss and two first-half sacks. Kaiden Smith led the team with 12 tackles, Trey Cobb contributed nine and Demetrius Taylor added a sack.
Offensively, Camerun Peoples scored App State’s first touchdown on a 43-yard run late in the first half to highlight a 61-yard outing, and Chase Brice rushed for a season-high 52 yards, with his eight scrambles gaining 75 yards. Hennigan had a team-high 71 receiving yards.
App State faced a fourth-and-10 scenario from the Louisiana 24 when Brice avoided pressure and threw a pass over the middle to a leaping Hennigan, who then broke three tackles inside the 15 to reach the end zone on a reception for the 23rd time in his career.
A two-point pass failed, and Louisiana (12-1) registered three first downs on its final drive. A fourth-down pass from the App State 36 fell incomplete with 29 seconds left, but Louisiana clinched the win with a forced fumble on a sack near midfield with 20 seconds remaining.
Down by 10 at halftime, App State opened the third quarter with a 15-play drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal from Chandler Staton. Louisiana followed that with a 12-play drive and went for a first down on a fourth-and-2 play from the App State 20, but Jackson and Kaiden Smith stuffed a run for a 1-yard loss.
App State wasn’t able to put together a game-tying drive on its next two possessions, and Louisiana extended its lead to 24-10 early in the fourth quarter when Emani Bailey ran for a 35-yard touchdown on a third-and-8 play. Earlier in the drive, in a third-and-13 situation, Levi Lewis completed a 16-yard pass to the Louisiana 41.
The Mountaineers went into the break trailing 17-7, as Camerun Peoples used a block from tight end Henry Pearson to break loose for a 43-yard touchdown that cut App State’s deficit to 14-7 with 2:28 left in the first half.
App State forced a three-and-out punt and appeared to move into Louisiana territory on a Chase Brice scramble late in the half, but a holding penalty put the Mountaineers in a behind-the-chains position that led to the Ragin’ Cajuns using timeouts.
Gaining possession at its 46 with 32 seconds remaining before halftime, Louisiana completed a pass for 30 yards to reach field-goal range and then converted a 33-yard kick in the closing seconds of the half.
App State’s defense pressured Levi Lewis throughout the first half, as Hampton recorded two early sacks and Jackson had one sack to go along with four QB hurries, but Lewis’ nine completions on 18 attempts before the break gained 142 yards, and he added a 56-yard touchdown run.
Lewis avoided the heavy pursuit from Taylor to complete a fourth-and-3 pass for 10 yards on the opening drive, and Lewis sidestepped up-the-middle pressure from Jordon Earle on a 27-yard touchdown pass. A penalty for a lineman illegally downfield wiped out a 46-yard pass to Corey Sutton on App State’s second play from scrimmage.
Hampton and Jackson combined for three sacks over the next two Louisiana possessions, but Lewis’ long touchdown run with 9:22 left in the second quarter capped a seven-play, 92-yard drive and increased the margin to 14-0. App State answered with a six-play, 75-yard march.
Mountaineers going bowling in Boca
BOONE— App State will head to the Sunshine State for its seventh straight bowl appearance.
The winner of double-digit games and a Sun Belt Conference East Division title under second-year head coach Shawn Clark, App State (10-3) will play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl in south Florida against high-scoring, pass-happy Conference USA runner-up WKU (8-5) on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The game played in FAU Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN.
Since making its FBS debut in 2014, App State has earned a bowl berth in each of its seven postseason-eligible seasons, which is an all-time record for consecutive bowl berths after moving up to the FBS level. App State has an FBS-best 6-0 bowl record and is the only FBS program with no losses or ties in more than two appearances.
The Mountaineers, who started their bowl streak with three wins against MAC teams, will be facing a Conference USA opponent for the fourth straight year. They beat Middle Tennessee and UAB in back-to-back New Orleans Bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019 before defeating North Texas in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl. Last year, Camerun Peoples rushed for a bowl-record 317 yards and five touchdowns in the 56-28 win against the Mean Green.
The Mountaineers will be making their 24th national television appearance in their last 41 games and playing for the 53rd time on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. App State is 12-7 all-time on ESPN with a win earlier this season against Marshall.
The Dec. 18 bowl matchup will pit one the nation’s top Group of Five defenses against the nation’s top passing attack.
The Mountaineers are No. 2 nationally with 109 tackles for loss (8.2 per game) while also ranking in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense (No. 16, 19.3 points), total defense (No. 18, 325.5 yards), pass efficiency defense (No. 12, 114.7), interceptions (No. 10, 15), defensive touchdowns (No. 6, four), red zone defense (No. 15, 73.7 percent) and rushing defense (No. 19, 118.8).
App State also reached the Sun Belt title game for the third time behind a balanced offense that averages 34.2 points, 240.7 passing yards and 187.7 rushing yards per game.
Led by third-year head coach Tyson Helton, WKU entered the Conference USA title game with a seven-game winning streak before losing 49-41 against a UTSA team that improved to 12-1. FBS passing leader Bailey Zappe threw for 577 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, and WKU ranks second nationally with a 43.1 scoring average.
The Hilltoppers have performed well since starting 1-4 against a difficult schedule, with a 1-0 opening being followed by consecutive losses against Army (38-35 on the road), Indiana (33-31), a ranked Michigan State team (48-31) and UTSA (52-46 in their first meeting). The seven-game winning streak in league play involved victories by 23, 15, 32, 27, 21, 35 and 32 points, capped by a 53-21 win at Marshall.
Zappe, star receiver Jerreth Sterns and two other receivers joined offensive coordinator Zach Kittley in leaving Houston Baptist for WKU following the 2020 season. Kittley coached Patrick Mahomes in an “Air Raid” offense at Texas Tech for three seasons.
Zappe has thrown for 5,545 yards (426.5 per game) with 56 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 69.2 completion percentage this season. He needs 289 passing yards and five touchdown passes to set single-season FBS records.
App State’s Thomas Hennigan ranks third among active FBS players with 237 career catches at the college level, and WKU’s Jerreth Sterns is No. 1 at 356 college catches with FBS highs of 137 catches for 1,718 yards in his debut season with the Hilltoppers. The 5-foot-9 Sterns has 41 more catches than the second-highest FBS total this season and has scored 14 receiving touchdowns.
Another receiver, Mitchell Tinsley, has 80 catches for 1,299 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Mountaineers and Hilltoppers will meet on the gridiron for the sixth time. App State holds a 4-1 advantage in the series, with the most recent meeting in the 2000 NCAA Division I-AA playoffs, a 17-14 App State win.
App State will be playing a game in the state of Florida for the second time this year but just the third time in the previous 58 seasons. Before a 25-23 loss at Miami on Sept. 11, the Mountaineers’ last visit to the Sunshine State was for a 2010 game at Florida.
FAU Stadium, which sits on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, opened 10 years ago and has a capacity close to 30,000.
