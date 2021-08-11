BOONE — Appalachian State held an in-person media day on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Kidd Brewer Stadium, where the coaches and players discussed the upcoming season, a team overflowing with depth and the changes from the year prior.
Heading into his second season as head coach, Shawn Clark said the COVID-19 restrictions last season added to the “learning curve” as the team looks forward to a return to normalcy.
“It was a challenge. We weren’t ready for it, but once it came we adjusted our schedule for it,” Clark said. “I look back at our schedule from last year and we had one practice with our full team and went to five-straight practices without any offensive lineman or defensive lineman.”
Clark said he felt the team weathered the storm well and after a successful summer of workouts and training, he is feeling confident of what comes next.
When asked, Clark said the “vast majority” of the players have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which will be acting as a second opponent for the team every week.
“I think we’ve done a great job of educating our players and we’ll follow all the protocols from our university and from the Sun Belt conference,” Clark said.
When they finally take the field, the Mountaineers will be loaded with players that a couple of years ago would not have been able to stay with the team. Super seniors using their extra year of eligibility such as Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan, Jacob Huesman and Demetrius Taylor have helped the team build an impressive level of depth.
“We’re very blessed to get those guys back for one more year,” Clark said. “You look at our quarterback room, for example. We were fortunate to get Chase Brice here in December for the spring and then Jacob Huesman decided to come back for a sixth year. Now, you have a little bit more depth at that position and you rest easier at night knowing you have two quarterbacks who have won at the Division 1 level.”
Receiver and kick returner Jalen Virgil said that for the players, coming back was for more than just football.
“I think it says a lot about how much we care about keeping the winning tradition in this program,” Virgil said. “Last year, we feel like we came out shorthanded. Anytime we don’t come up with a championship, after the season’s over we’re all going to be disappointed. So we felt like we should all come back and finish strong this year.”
Huesman was not initially going to return for an extra year, already getting a sales job out of college and having been satisfied with his five years as a Mountaineer.
“I was working a big boy job doing sales; it’s clearly not the same as football,” Huesman said. “I was just missing the sport a lot. It’s really eye opening and a completely different world... I missed it a lot more than I thought I would.”
Huesman said that by February, he was already in talks with coaches for a return. By the time he decided he would be coming back, App signed Duke transfer Brice. Huesman said he was aware of Brice’s arrival, and the career backup said he would continue to do whatever the team needed him to do.
“As an older guy, I’m trying to help all the guys around me, especially the younger guys,” Huesman said. “I’ve been in those shoes before myself a long time ago, and I know what that feels like. So just, doing what I can for the young guys and doing what I can for the team. I’m going to do what I have to do and produce, playing or whatever it might be.”
Clark said at the Sun Belt Conference media day that Brice is currently penciled in as the starter as fall camp opens. Brice, joining his third college program, said the transition has been easy to make and he has been working to build chemistry in the offense.
“(My teammates) really accepted me with open arms and I really got to learn and grow from them,” Brice said. “Since I got here in January, we’ve been out here throwing a lot over the summer, getting each other’s timing down and just that emotional connection. So it’s been a good transition.”
Brice noted the offense he steps into is not short of quality, with the wide receiver group already turning heads thanks to Sutton, Hennigan and Virgil. While it would be easy for some to assume the receiving corps would be competing for touches, Virgil said the group knows whoever gets the ball is going to do something with it.
“It’s going to be one of those things where, whoever has the hot hand, we go with the flow,” Virgil said. “Obviously, we all want to go out there and get better, compete with each other, but for whatever happens, happens.”
Sutton returns after sitting out the 2020 season. Already recovering from a torn ACL, he said he took the opportunity to grow as a person and player while getting fully recovered.
“It took a long time to get back to 100 percent and that’s why I had to opt out,” Sutton said. “But, after I did that, I’ve been all over the country just training.”
Overseeing the offense is Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce, returning to Boone after spending two years with former Mountaineers coach Scott Satterfield at Louisville.
When it comes to the quarterbacks, Ponce said having both Huesman and Brice is a benefit to the team.
“They’re gelling together, they’re really getting along and learning together, but they’re ready to compete,” Ponce said. “They understand the importance of the quarterback position and the competition part of it. Obviously, both of them are students of the game, they’ve been around and played a lot of football between them.”
While a lot of attention has been paid to the offensive side of the ball, it may be easy to overlook the defense, carrying players like Taylor, Brendan Harrington and Shaun Jolly. In total, the App defense is bringing back 10 of 11 starters, only losing starting cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles to the NFL.
“I think the guys are so comfortable,” Defensive Coordinator Dale Jones said. “As far as the scheme goes, everybody understands it better, the communication is better and that takes a while. If you’ve got guys that play together for some time, then they’re naturally going to be better.”
Both coordinators spoke highly of the other’s units, agreeing that going against each other in practice can only be a good thing for the team.
“They give you so many matchup problems, having gotten everybody back from what they were two years ago with having Coach Ponce back and his scheme,” Jones said. “We go against great talent, a great scheme and every day it’s a challenge for us. That’s good for us because we’re going to see some good football teams and good offenses.”
Ponce agreed that App practices were examples of iron sharpening iron.
“Sometimes I look over, I have to count, it’s like there’s 12 of them out there,” Ponce said. “They’re fast, they’re full of experience and they’re very well coached by Coach Jones and his staff.”
With the Mountaineers tying with Coastal Carolina for the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division in the coaches poll and nine players making preseason All-Sun Belt teams, the Mountaineers are one of the highest-regarded Group of Five programs.
Clark said that with a more traditional summer schedule for the team and everyone being back together, the Mountaineers are ready to go “full speed ahead” and take on the new season.
The Mountaineers will open the season against Eastern Carolina on Sept. 2 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
