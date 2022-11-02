NEWLAND — The stars of All Pro Wrestling make their return to the Avery Parks and Recreation Department’s Rock Gym in Newland on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a night of wrestling entertainment.
The event features the return of Avery County native and APW Heavyweight Champion James “Dax” Cable, who will enter the squared circle in what may be one of Cable’s final appearances in the ring in the foreseeable future due to a lingering knee injury that may require surgery.
“I was supposed to have had a title match the next time in Newland after our appearance last year, but scheduling prevented that. I had a chance and capitalized on a championship shot before that next event, and I’ve been champion six or seven months with nine or ten title defenses,” Cable explained. “Currently, I’m looking at knee surgery, with a three-to-four-week timetable. My doctor found that there was no cartilage where my knee and lower leg connect. With surgery, this show could be my last match for a while.”
Cable, a 10-year veteran pro wrestler, has wrestled regionally around the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee, as well as performed in shows across the piedmont region of North Carolina, as well as in Virginia.
APW has visited the Rock Gym previously, as the group came to the venue last November for its “Homecoming” card. Cable also noted that the promotion had brought a show to the community just prior to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, and that the promotion had been hamstrung when it came to hosting cards since the onset of the virus outbreak.
According to Cable, the promotion was founded by Mike S. Dugger, who passed away in the fall of 2019. With his passing, his son Mikey, along with Cable, took over the day-to-day operation of the promotion.
“We had always operated under the promotional name Pro Wrestling South, but when Mike passed we made a decision to honor his memory and change our name to All Pro Wrestling,” Cable said. “Our logo and everything about our show is based on his memory and in his honor.”
Cable’s local roots made bringing the wrestlers of APW a no-brainer decision for both his group and the host Avery Parks and Recreation Department, and Cable lauded the department’s officials for helping to make the event possible.
“With me being local, I’ve known Teddy (Bare) and Robbie (Avery Parks and Rec Director Willis) for years, so I reached out to Teddy a couple of years ago and we got to talking. He stated that with me being a hometown boy, that it would be nice to be able to bring my group there, as opposed to some of the other promotions out there, so we’ve stayed in contact and tried several times during the pandemic to make things happen,” Cable explained.
Cable was quick to note that APW events are family friendly, though there are heels, or bad guys, that fans may feel compelled to jeer as opposed to cheer.
“We run a family friendly show and try to keep the show as clean as possible, as we know that there are kids who will be there and try to provide clean entertainment. Of course, you’re going to have your heels who are going to try to rile up the crowd and get under your skin a little bit, but they won’t do it in an unprofessional way,” Cable stated. “We definitely welcome kids and families, and the more kids that are there, the better, as we like to interact with the younger fans and visit and sign autographs, and things like that.”
“We look to have some of our fans in the Tri-Cities area following us, and hope to have as many Avery County fans as we can to come watch,” Cable added.
For Cable, the opportunity to wrestle in his hometown is always a joy and brings a sense of satisfaction, as he has loved the action since he was a youngster.
“It’s wonderful to be back. When I was younger, Allen Ingram would take me to set rings up at independent shows in the area, and we’d go watch matches in Freedom Hall in Johnson City,” Cable explained. “To see friends and family this weekend means a lot. There’s no feeling like it. We have fans across Morristown and throughout the Tri-Cities area and here locally, and having folks cheering me on is an adrenaline rush.”
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the bell time at 8 p.m. Ringside seats cost $12, with general admission seats (second row to bleachers) for $10, with all tickets available at the door.
Other stars scheduled to appear on the card include Mikey, Chandler and Austin Dugger, Big Money, Inc., Party of Two (comprised of Skyler Cruz and Jet Cannon), and Lee Valiant.
“Fans can typically get a good seat when they get there at 7 p.m.,” Cable noted. “It’s always fun to be back at home among fans and folks that I don’t get to see everyday. For them to be able to see me perform and do what I’ve wanted to do for my entire life is a blessing.”
