BOONE — Call it the rebound with an exclamation mark. Coming off a disappointing, nail biter loss a week ago, Appalachian State dominated Troy in a 47-10 victory at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28.
While rolling up 554 yards of total offense, App State proved a stingy host in limiting their Trojan guests to just 231 yards of total offense.
For its offensive production, the Mountaineer attack proved effectively balanced, with 275 net rushing yards and 279 net passing yards.
Through the air, senior App State quarterback Zac Thomas completed 22-of-29 passing for 279 yards, four TDs and no interceptions, in the process tying his own career mark in passing touchdowns.
On the ground, sophomore running back Camerun Peoples had another strong and productive day, toting the ball only 10 times, but accumulated 95 yards rushing – including a 63-yard TD run on Appalachian’s opening possession. Freshman Nate Noel continued to impress, darting and dashing for 80 yards on a dozen carries.
Senior wide receiver Malik Williams had a career high 113 yards receiving on seven catches, including a 15-yard scoring catch-and-run on the Mountaineers’ second possession of the game.
After the game, Williams told reporters that it was special to have wide receivers Thomas Hennigan and Jalen Virgil back available after injuries, intimating that with those two fellow seniors and the young guys providing outstanding roster depth, “We have one of the best receiving units anywhere.”
Stellar defense
Although Troy came into the game with a highly rated offense that has kept the club in close games, the Mountaineers defense didn’t allow the Trojans to get even a first down, much less a score, until early in the second period.
With the first quarter barely half gone, defensive back Steven Jones cut underneath a Trojan receiver, jumped high to intercept Troy QB Gunnar Watson’s pass, and ran it back 35 yards for a touchdown. The “Pick Six” and conversion PAT expanded the App State advantage to 21-0.
Just four seconds into the second quarter, the Mountaineer offense dealt the visitors from Alabama yet another blow when senior QB Zac Thomas found fellow senior and favorite target Thomas Hennigan for a 22-yard TD pass and catch, extending the lead to 28-0 and giving App State control of the game that it never relinquished.
While news came just before the post-game press conference that Coastal Carolina had secured the Sun Belt Conference East Division title with a win at Texas State, Mountaineer head coach Shawn Clark remained upbeat, focusing on the positives of the team’s victory.
“Our goal is to win championships,” he said, while conceding that a conference championship is now out of reach. “We are bowl eligible. There is a bowl championship out there somewhere for us to win.”
Appalachian now looks ahead to two rivalry games to finish the regular season. On Friday, Dec. 4, App State welcomes Louisiana (8-1 overall, 6-1 in SBC) to Kidd Brewer, with a weather forecast for temperatures in the 20s and the potential for snow.
The contest has been picked up by ESPN and will have a kickoff time of 8:30 p.m.
The rematch of last year’s Sun Belt Championship opponents was originally scheduled for Oct. 7 before being moved to Dec. 4 (with a previously scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2).
This will be App State’s third game of the season on the primary ESPN channel, a school record, and it will be the school-record seventh regular-season national TV appearance. Last year, while going 13-1, App State set school records with five national TV appearances in the regular season and seven total.
The Mountaineers are 35-10 all-time in games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, including a 4-1 mark this year.
Scheduled to be App State’s final home game of the season, this year’s senior class will be recognized prior to kickoff.
This week’s matchup is believed to be the latest kickoff time in Kidd Brewer Stadium history and only the second post-Thanksgiving home game in Boone with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. or later. On Dec. 7, 2007, with a Friday night kickoff time of 8 p.m., App State won 55-35 against Richmond in an FCS semifinal as Armanti Edwards rushed for 313 yards with a listed temperature of 42 degrees.
No. 20 Louisiana, which has clinched the Sun Belt West division for the third straight year, represents the second nationally ranked opponent for App State this year. This is the first time that the Mountaineers will host a top-25 Sun Belt team, and it’s the first year that App State has faced multiple ranked FBS opponents (at the time of the matchup) since 2016.
On Dec. 12, the Mountaineers head to Statesboro, Ga., to tackle longtime rival Georgia Southern (6-4 overall, 4-3 in SBC). The Eagles upset the applecart in 2019, handing App State its only blemish in late October.
