BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies in front of in front of 92,664 fans at Kyle Field on Sept. 10.
"All the credit goes to our players, they came out and and they were resilient today," App State head coach Shawn Clark said after the game. "Our defense played lights out. Our offense played lights out. The best defense is a good offense."
Hughes capped a 16-play march that covered 9 minutes, 15 seconds with his first career field goal, a 29-yard kick, to give App State (1-1) a 17-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Aggies (1-1) moved into scoring range but missed a 47-yard field goal with 3:43 remaining.
The Mountaineers' offensive line went to work after that, paving the way for a clock-draining drive that included Camerun Peoples' 48-yard run to the Texas A&M 12 with 1:36 remaining. From there, quarterback Chase Brice was able to kneel out the win and set off a celebration with App State players and coaches, including fist-pumping head coach Shawn Clark, rushing to interact with the large crowd of fans who had traveled across the country to witness more history.
"I'm just proud of those guys and the way we came in here and and took ownership of our plan and just let the rest happen on the field," quarterback Chase Brice said after the game.
App State's defense allowed only one touchdown, with the Aggies other score being a kick return. App State also scored touchdowns after both turnovers forced by its defense.
"We're super proud," said defensive back Nick Ross. "I feel like the defense bounced back. We had something to prove and we went out there and put it on display for national television and everybody to see."
DeAndre Dingle-Prince's first-half recovery of McLeod's two-fumble sequence led to Ahmani Marshall's short touchdown run, and Nick Hampton's recovery of a fumble forced by Dexter Lawson Jr. set up Chase Brice's third-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Henry Pearson.
"I'm proud of everybody," defensive captain Nick Hampton said after the game. "After the game last week, a lot of people counted us out. We (were) on a mission this week. Get better at communicating, chasing the ball. Just coming together as a defense and find out who we really are."
Jalen McLeod forced two fumbles on the same play and recorded a sack to lead a stingy defense, which limited the Aggies to only two plays in App State territory over the first 52 minutes.
McLeod recorded a strip sack of quarterback Haynes King, then chased down the offensive lineman who recovered the fumble and ripped the ball away from him, too. Dingle-Prince recovered the second fumble at Texas A&M's 29-yard line, and Marshall finished a five-play drive with his first App State touchdown on a 4-yard run into the end zone.
App State had chances to put up more points in the first half, namely a drive late in the first quarter when officials initially ruled touchdown on Brice's picturesque, 25-yard strike to Christan Horn at the right-front corner of the end zone. Officials overturned the call via replay, determining Horn's foot also touched the sideline as he came down, and a 42-yard field goal struck the upright to end that series.
Later in the half, Brice nearly connected with Kaedin Robinson on a deep pass inside the ball, but officials ruled he didn't have possession secured as he went out of bounds, and App State unsuccessfully challenged that call.
"We had a blast out there. That was something going into this game that we wanted to emphasize," Brice said. "It's a top 10 opponent, SEC and we wanted to have a lot of fun. We knew we would hang. We have a really great team and we feed off each other and we complement each other and show a lot of love and I feel like that showed during the game."
The defense was also down key players Brendan Harrington and then lost Trey Cobb during the game as well.
Texas A&M answered back with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a third-and-14 completion for 31 yards to the App State 32 and Devon Achane's 26-yard touchdown.
The Mountaineers and Aggies also traded rapid-fire touchdowns in the third quarter, as App State chewed up 6:22 with an 11-play, 62-yard touchdown drive after Hampton recovered a fumble forced by Lawson Jr. A 21-yard pass from Brice to Dashaun Davis, plus Brice's fourth-and-1 keeper for 6 yards to the Texas A&M 13, set up Brice's 9-yard touchdown pass to Pearson.
Immediately after that, Devon Achane returned the kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown, but App State didn't let that momentum swing ruin its bid for a big win.
Clark knows that his program and the Aggies are very different.
"We don't have what they have, but we have a lot of heart and we get the right kind of players in our program," Clark said. "Every one of our players in our program, they believe in what we do."
After the game, crowds took to King Street and temporally stopped traffic to celebrate.
“It’s unbelievable,” Clark said. “I love this program. It means everything to me. We've lost three in a row. That's hard at Appalachian State. But to win here, man, God is good. We’ll have one (heck) of a time on that plane ride back to Boone tonight.”
First win over a Top 10 since Michigan
The win over the No. 6 Aggies was the first over a top 10 ranked team since the Mountaineers beat No 5. Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 1, 2007, while they were still in the FCS.
“I’m tired of hearing about Michigan. I want our legacy to be something. To be Sun Belt champions and I want our legacy to be beating Texas A&M," said right tackle Cooper Hodges.
Each of the Mountaineers' last seven games against Power Five programs have been decided by seven points or less, according to App State Athletics.
Moss Brennan and Patrick McCormack contributed reporting to this story.
