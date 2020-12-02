Appalachian State men’s basketball opened the 2020-2021 campaign by picking up a pair of victories, a 20-point win at South Carolina State, followed by a blowout win over Carver.
Mountaineers routs SC State
ORANGEBURG, SC – Shooting a sizzling 52 percent from the field, Appalachian State opened the 2020-21 men’s basketball season with a dominant, 81-61 win over South Carolina State on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the S-M-H Center.
App State’s offensive barrage was wide and deep into the roster. Three of the Mountaineers starters scored in double figures: Donovan Gregory (14), Adrian Delph (13), and Kendall Lewis (11). Sixth man RJ Duhart came off the bench to add 12 in just 18 minutes of play while also clearing the boards for six rebounds.
Veteran Mountaineer guard Justin Forrest contributed nine points and tied with newcomer Michael Almonacy for a team-high seven rebounds. Almonacy is a graduate transfer who spent two seasons at Stony Brook before the 2019-20 season at Southern New Hampshire.
The Mountaineers dominated inside, scoring 50 points from in the paint, including a dozen second chance points off of offensive rebounds. While Delph hit on 3-of-6 attempts from beyond the three-point arc, App State otherwise struggled from long range. As a team, the Mountaineers were successful on just 7-of-27 three-point attempts.
SC State was paced by Floyd Rideau, Jr.’s team-high 12 points in coming off the bench, while two starters (Jemal Davis and Themus Fulks) and a reserve (Latavian Lawrence) recorded eight points each to account for most of the Bulldog scoring. Lawrence, a 6-6, 210 lb. freshman guard pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Appalachian State led from start to finish. Delph got the visitors on the board with a 3-pointer just more than a minute into the game. By halftime, App State led by 27, 47-20. The Mountaineers’ largest lead was 32 points after Forrest hit from beyond the arc at the 18:24 mark of the second half.
South Carolina State has a challenging non-conference schedule ahead of it before getting into Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play, with road games at Bowling Green, Clemson, UNC Asheville, Charlotte and Charleston, all before December 11.
App State blitzes Carver in record fashion
BOONE — App State emptied its bench in running away from Carver in a 105-23 laugher at Holmes Center.
Outmanned in terms of size, speed, athletic ability and skill, the Atlanta-based Cougars fought hard until the final buzzer sounded, as to be expected from a school with a storied tradition competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Division II.
The Mountaineers led from start to finish, winning the opening tip and, 30 seconds later, Adrian Delph poured in a 3-pointer. Carver’s Bryson Scott responded with a pull-up jumper to close to within a point, but that was as close as the Cougars got. With six minutes ticked off the clock, App State was ahead by 11. When the first half was just 10 minutes old, the Mountaineer lead had expanded to 25. By halftime, the deficit was 44 points at 56-12.
At the start of the second half, head coach Dustin Kerns began sitting some of his frontline players to give more of the reserves a chance to get valuable court time. From Carver’s perspective, it didn’t get any easier. A minute and a half into the final period, the spread had widened to 50 points at 62-12.
With 10:44 remaining, Kerns began to go deep into his roster, playing freshmen and what amounts to a basketball equivalent to football’s “scout team.”
Kerns used a 10-man rotation in the first half. His starters played 13 minutes and the five off the bench were each on the court for seven of the first 20 minutes of basketball.
In the second half, the promising 6-foot, 11-inch freshman center Sasha Glushkov and guard Xavion Brown, another highly regarded freshman from Sacramento, Calif., were on the court for 15 minutes. Two bench players from the early 10-man rotation, freshman guard Michael Eads and redshirt freshman R. J. Wilson, saw nine minutes apiece.
Starters Justin Forrest, Donovan Gregory, Adrian Delph, and James Lewis, Jr. did not play in the second half. Freshman starter CJ Huntley and top reserves Kendall Lewis, and RJ Duhart, Michael Almonacy saw five minutes of court time each to go along with their first half contributions.
App State met a more formidable foe on Monday, Nov. 30, in Bowling Green, conference preseason favorite out of the Mid American Conference. The Mountaineers then wrap up a homestand with games this week against St. Andrews College (Dec. 1) and North Carolina Wesleyan on December 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.