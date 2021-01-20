BOONE — A year after leading Division I wrestling with four shutouts, head coach JohnMark Bentley’s App State grapplers added two more as it opened its Southern Conference schedule against Bellarmine and Davidson on Sunday, Jan. 17, in Varsity Gym.
Unofficially ranked 29th in last week’s NWCA Coaches Poll, the Mountaineers (2-1) won 45-0 against Bellarmine, a Division I newcomer, before posting a 38-0 victory against Davidson. In all, with extra matches that count statistically for non-starters held during the tri-meet, App State posted 28 individual wins without suffering a single loss.
The Mountaineers earned bonus points in their first eight matches against Bellarmine and in four of the 10 against Davidson, which started the tri-meet with a 27-16 win against the Knights. Down the lineup, the Mountaineers benefited from 2-0 days by Codi Russell (125), Sean Carter (133), Anthony Brito (141), Jonathan Millner (149), Cody Bond (157), Will Formato (165), Thomas Flitz (174), Julian Gorring (184), Mason Fiscella (197) and Michael Burchell (285).
Brito, Bond and Burchell each earned the first two dual victories of their App State careers, while Fiscella picked up his first dual wins at 197 pounds — he was 2-0 last year at 184.
Formato increased his individual shutout streak to five matches, as he followed a 3-0 weekend at NC State with a combined score of 12-0 in those victories by winning with scores of 8-0 against Bellarmine (0-3, 0-2) and 17-0 against Davidson (0-2, 0-2).
Carter won a 12-8 decision against Kyle Gorant and Gorring claimed a 6-4 decision against Gavin McHenry as the two true sophomores prevailed against a pair of Davidson wrestlers who placed third at last year’s SoCon Championships. In another close match, Brito overcame a 4-1 deficit by riding out the second period against Gavin Damasco, delivering a tying takedown with 1:22 left in the third period and adding a point for stalling as he moved his riding time well over a minute to close out a 6-4 decision.
McHenry nearly recorded a takedown late in the first period at 184, but Gorring avoided trouble and quickly produced his own takedown with 10 seconds left in the period. After a Davidson takedown, Gorring moved ahead 4-2 on an escape late in the second period and increased his lead on a takedown with 38 seconds remaining in the match.
Millner (second-period pin, 16-1 tech fall) and Russell (21-6 tech fall, win by forfeit) both accounted for 11 team points, with Russell overcoming a 6-0 deficit in the first 20 seconds of his decisive win against Bellarmine’s Brandon Lucas. Brito and Formato were responsible for nine points apiece, while Flitz, Carter and Bond all contributed eight apiece.
In App State’s eight extra matches for non-starters, true freshman Tommy Askey (157 pounds) won twice. Caleb Smith (125), Barrett Blakely (184) and Tyler Kellison (133) had pins in their lone matches, and other victories came from Brett Mordecai, Ramon Rodriguez and Heath Gonyer.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, App State returns to SoCon action with a trip to Buies Creek to face Campbell at 2 p.m. and Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.