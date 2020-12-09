BOONE – Appalachian State’s football win streak over Sun Belt Conference rival Louisiana came to an end at eight on Friday night, Dec. 4, at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Thanks largely to three Mountaineer turnovers, the Ragin’ Cajuns survived a myriad array of head-scratching miscues of its own to edge App State, 24-21.
Cold, wet and windy conditions usually favor the mountain men of Appalachian, and that looked to be the case early in the Mountaineers’ last home game of the season when the Louisiana long snapper twice sailed the ball over the punter’s head in the first quarter, then followed up with an awkward snap on a PAT attempt later in the first half.
The usually reliable long snapper for Louisiana, redshirt junior Paul Boudreaux, knew he was having a bad night when, midway through the fourth quarter, he sailed yet another ball over the head of punter Rhys Byrns and into the end zone. Byrns promptly kicked the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety, allowing App State to tighten the deficit to 24-19 and get the ball back with more than six and a half minutes remaining in the game.
At that point, a typical clock-eating offensive possession by the Mountaineers ending in a touchdown likely may have won the game, but this was not a typical game by any stretch.
App State was unable to capitalize on the mid-fourth quarter gift, however, as the Ragin’ Cajun defense limited the Mountaineers offense to a 10-play series that gained just 33 yards and took almost four and a half minutes off of the game clock before senior quarterback Zac Thomas was sacked on 4th-and-9 at the visitors’ 23-yard line.
With just 2:09 remaining, there were few scenarios where Louisiana would not come away with their first win over the Mountaineers, but shortly such an outcome would become anything but certain.
Starting from its own 27 yard line, all Louisiana needed to do was move the chains at least once and maybe twice for first downs to chew up the Mountaineers' timeouts and run out the clock, but App State’s defense was up to the challenge, holding Louisiana to just a couple of rushes for eight yards, then an incomplete pass.
On fourth and two, the Ragin’ Cajuns offered its hosts yet another gift. Instead of risking another punt attempt or going for it on fourth down, Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis took the snap and ran back into his own end zone, then out the back to give up a second two-point safety in the period to the Mountaineers.
With the score now 24-21, Thomas and his teammates got the ball back with 1:41 left with good field position at its own 45-yard line, needing a field goal to tie the game or touchdown to potentially win.
Thomas completed a couple of passes to senior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan. Following a defensive pass interference penalty called against Louisiana’s Mekhi Garner on senior wide receiver Jalen Virgil, App State possessed the ball with a first down at the Cajun 13-yard line.
After a pair of Thomas incompletions, with only five seconds remaining, App State coach Shawn Clark opted to send on senior placekicker and newly christened Sun Belt Conference all-time leading scorer Chandler Staton for a 30-yard attempt. Staton had converted a 43-yard boot in the second quarter to propel him to the top of the conference scoring list.
Kicking in wet and wind, Staton's attempt veered wide left, sending the Cajun bench into elation and sealing the first-ever win for Louisiana over the oft-dominant Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers opened the game strong, taking itsfirst possession 65 yards in 18 plays, finished off by a 33-yard scamper to paydirt by freshman running back Nate Noel.
But the visitors from Lafayette saw its defense stiffen and limit the Mountaineers just to Staton’s field goal for the remainder of the first half. After all of the miscues and mistakes, ULL found itself only down by one point, 10-9, as the teams went into their respective locker rooms for halftime.
The third quarter belonged to Louisiana. Two impressive offensive possessions produced two touchdowns, both finished off by hard-running redshirt senior Trey Ragas. Meanwhile, the Louisiana defense’s ability to pick off a Thomas pass early in the third quarter and forced a punt on its next possession, giving the Cajuns a seemingly insurmountable lead, 24-10, entering the final quarter and momentum before the theatrics of the final 15 minutes.
Thomas completed just 10-of-21 passes for 92 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis was also challenged in the wet conditions, completing just 8-of-23 passes for 101 yards, with one touchdown.
Mountaineer sophomore running back Camerun Peoples churned up 99 rushing yards on 21 carries, including a score. Freshman Nate Noel carried the ball 12 times for 72 yards, including the game’s first touchdown.
Ragin’ Cajuns senior running back Elijah Mitchell carried 12 times for 95 yards, while Lewis kept otherwise stalled offensive possessions going with 11 carries for 77 yards. Powerful running back Trey Ragas carried the ball 12 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
“We will bounce back and get ready for Georgia Southern next week,” Mountaineer head coach Shawn Clark said following the loss.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, App State will close out the regular season on the road in Statesboro, Ga., in a 6 p.m. encounter with longtime rival Georgia Southern. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
