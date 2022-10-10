SAN MARCOS, Texas — App State's second trip to the Lone Star State resulted in a 36-24 loss at Texas State in front of the Bobcats' biggest home crowd for a Sun Belt game on Oct. 8.
"It kind of played out like we warmed up. We were flat," head coach Shawn Clark said after the game. "Didn't come out with any emotion or enthusiasm and didn't play football tonight. We thought we would show up and just win a football game."
Henry Pearson caught two second-half touchdown passes from Chase Brice, helping the Mountaineers pull within 15 points early in the fourth quarter, but the rally stalled after a fourth-and-14 pass from the Texas State 39 fell incomplete midway through the final period. The Bobcats kicked a 37-yard field goal with 5:08 left to increase their margin to a three-score lead, and App State's fourth-down completion inside the Texas State in the closing minutes didn't produce a first down.
The game ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brice to Dalton Stroman.
Brice completed 40-of-53 passes for a career-high 395 yards, and Pearson made four catches for 43 yards. Stroman also had a 55-yard reception to set up a touchdown as part of his five-catch, 104-yard performance.
Defensively, Dexter Lawson Jr. intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the first drive of the game, but Texas State (3-3, 1-1) controlled the rest of the opening half. Andrew Parker and Caden Sullivan recorded sacks, while Logan Doublin led the Mountaineers with a career-high 11 stops.
App State trailed 24-0 before ending the half with a seven-play, 65-yard drive that included Dashaun Davis' 24-yard gain to the Texas State 12 and Michael Hughes' 30-yard field goal as time expired.
"We had five personal fouls and 12 penalties through three quarters," Clark said. "You can't win any game with five personal fouls. That's on me as the head coach, everyone in our organization. We just can't show up and play football and think we're going to every football game."
Looking to trim its deficit to 24-10 after receiving the third-quarter kickoff, App State moved inside the Texas State 15, but the Bobcats intercepted a fourth-and-4 pass from the 12 and Tory Spears scored on the 94-yard interception return.
App State responded with a long touchdown drive that included the 55-yard pass to Stroman and a 12-yard touchdown reception by Pearson on a fourth-and-1 pass from Brice.
Clark said in the second half they had to throw the football since they didn't have any success "running the football today."
Brice and Pearson connected for another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, this one covering 2 yards, and Christan Horn's two-point reception cut Texas State's lead to 33-18 with 13:02 remaining.
Clark also mentioned that he thought the defense played better second half, but he would be interested to see how many missed tackles they had that prolonged drives.
"Nothing was good today," Clark said.
App State (3-3, 1-2) returns to action Oct. 19 with a Wednesday night home game against Georgia State.
"We have to get back and get healthy," Clark said. "That's going to be a key. We're banged up right now. That's not an excuse, that's reality. Our receiving room is really banged up. Our running back has been banged up. We need to get back and get back to the fundamentals that this program was built on. That's grit and toughness."
