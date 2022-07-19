BOONE — Demand for App State football tickets is at an all-time high heading into the Mountaineers’ much-anticipated 2022 season.
Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced June 23 that App State had eclipsed 10,000 football full-season tickets sold for the first time in school history. Due to low supply, those interested in purchasing season tickets should call the Athletic Ticket Office at (828) 262-7733. There are no online season ticket sales at this time.
Single-game tickets will be offered in the timeline below, as seat inventory remains. With demand for the season opener at an all-time high, there is a likelihood that UNC single-game tickets will not be offered to all groups.
Current Yosef Club members who have bought season tickets will have the option to purchase single-game tickets before sales opening to the general public on July 25 (9 a.m. E.T. at www.appstatesports.com/tickets) — as tickets remain after each grouping.
All pre-sales must be made over the phone by calling (828) 262-7733 or ordered in person at the athletic ticket office in the Holmes Center. Purchases during the pre-sale may not be made before the allotted dates, but eligible individuals may purchase at any time after the allotted dates have passed.
Single-game ticket purchase opportunities:
Wed., July 13 – Circle of Excellence (limit 6, based on availability for each game)
Thurs., July 14 – CoE and $10,000+ Yosef Club members (limit 6, based on availability for each game)
Fri., July 15 – $2,500+ Yosef Club members (limit 4, based on availability for each game)
Mon., July 18 – All Yosef Club members (limit 4, based on availability for each game)
Mon., July 25 – General public (limit 4, based on availability for each game)
Single game ticket pricing:
Sat., Sept. 3 – North Carolina – Starting at $150
Sat., Sept. 17 – Troy – Starting at $45 (Hall of Fame Weekend)
Sat., Sept. 24 – James Madison – Starting at $55 (Black Saturday)
Sat., Oct. 1 – The Citadel – Starting at $65 (Family Weekend)
Wed., Oct. 19 – Georgia State – Starting at $45
Sat., Oct. 29 – Robert Morris – Starting at $45 (Homecoming)
Sat., Nov. 19 – Old Dominion – Starting at $45 (Senior Day, Heroes Day)
