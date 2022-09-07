BEECH MOUNTAIN — This year’s Play for the P.I.N.K. tournament to benefit breast cancer research surpassed expectations. The fundraiser took place on Aug. 18, 2022, at the Beech Mountain Club and was organized by the Club’s Lady Niners.
Eighty-six athletes — golfers and pickleballers — participated. There was also a silent auction with goods and services donated by generous, local restaurants and businesses. All told, the event raised more than $24,000.
“A great time was had by all of the athletes who felt great about playing to support important breast cancer research,” Chairwoman Dava Carson said.
Play for P.I.N.K. named Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Research Foundation as its sole beneficiary, allowing 100% of the proceeds to go directly to breast cancer research.
Today, Play for P.I.N.K. supports events in 30 states across the country with more than 30,000 annual participants turning their passion for golf and other sports into substantial support for research. To date, Play for P.I.N.K. has raised more than $65 million and currently supports 15 scientists at leading academic medical institutions around the world.
The Beech Mountain Club’s Lady Niners announced that they’ll be hosting Play for P.I.N.K. in August of 2023. See you there.
