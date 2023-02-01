NEWLAND — The Avery Middle School basketball teams have both had outstanding seasons. The boys fought their way through to finish their regular season with a 9-8 record, while on the girls side, the Lady Panthers have had a thrilling undefeated run, closing out their regular season at a perfect 14-0. The Panthers are led by head coach Ricky Carver, with assistants Griffin Rogers and Austin Lyons.
“I am so proud of both teams this season. They both worked incredibly hard and it has paid off for them,” Carver said. “The boys and girls really try to encourage each other and it’s a great thing to see as a coach.”
The girls had a huge win against the Harris Blue Devils at the beginning of the season. AMS defeated Harris in Spruce Pine 53–24 on Nov. 14, 2022.
In another key win, the boys vanquished the Rosman Tigers in a 34–26 final a week later, on Nov 21, 2022.
Both Panther teams took on the Cranberry Wildcats in an away matchup between the two county schools, which resulted in the Panthers emerging victorious in both the boys and girls games. The AMS girls struck the ‘Cats with a massive 39-7 score, while the boys came away with a close win in a nerve-racking contest, defeating CMS 29-25.
For Avery’s eighth grade night, the rivals again crossed paths, this time in Newland’s Viking Gym. The girls once again won by a commanding final score of 54-5 over the Lady Wildcats. In the boys rematch, the Panthers boys defeated CMS by a larger margin that their first encounter, winning big for their special night by a final score of 35–27.
“This is a special group of boys and they played their hearts out for me this year,” Coach Carver noted.
When asked about players on both teams making notable improvement, Carver offered a piece of appreciation to the newest players who joined the Panthers this season.
“I had several kids that had never played basketball before on both teams. Each one has worked hard to learn the game and to improve individually and as a team,” he said.
Most recently, the AMS teams have worked their way through the WHMC Tournament for the 2022–23 season. Beginning tournament play on January 19 at Avery Middle, the girls competed against Cranberry and emerged victorious 52-14 to advance. Carolina Hollifield had an incredible game for the Lady Panthers, scoring 21 points.
The boys played afterwards against the Madison Patriots, advancing with a 44-32 win. Daniels led the team with 12 points in the contest, along with Kirkpatrick, who added 11 more.
During the next round of tournaments on January 24, the Lady Panthers traveled down to Madison Middle in Marshall. The girls secured success there in a game against Cane River, earning another win to advance.
Hollifield and M. Neill guided their respective teams’ offenses, as Hollifield tallied 19 points for Avery and Neill scored 11 for Cane River.
The Panthers also had their biggest quarter of the night during the second period, scoring 23 points. Molly Forbes, Caleigh Ray, Tillie Carver and Hollifield all had huge threes to supply the offensive firepower.
Cane River was shut out in the fourth quarter by the AMS defense, going scoreless in the last minutes of the basketball game.
The Panther girls continue to play unblemished basketball, improving to a perfect 16-0 overall.
AMS’s boys team did not fare as successfully, however, as Cane River, keyed by 29 points from B. Deyton, was able to defeat the Panthers by a 48-31 final score. The score was more evenly distributed for AMS, as Kirkpatrick scored 10 points, with nine points from Austin. No other Panther scored more than three points in the matchup.
The girls continued in postseason play and advanced to the WHMC Tournament title game, returning on January 30 to play at Madison, where Avery defeated Rosman for the tournament title.
Coach Carver affirmed his love for his girls team and their tremendously successful season.
“This group of girls will forever hold a special place in my heart. As a coach, you don’t get kids with talent like these girls have but once in a rare while,” Carver said. “I have several kids from both the girls and boys teams that will be playing recreational and travel ball. Hopefully they will work hard in the offseason to improve their play.”
Both Avery teams have had great seasons. The middle school and community are proud of each player for their endless hard work and determination.
