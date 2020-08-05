BANNER ELK – Lees-McRae College head men’s lacrosse Coach Brad Dunn announced the hiring of Josh Shingleton as an assistant coach on July 31. Shingleton, who graduated from Lees-McRae College with his Bachelor’s degree in Communication, returns to the mountains after obtaining NCAA Division II coaching experience as an assistant coach at both Tusculum University and Young Harris College.
“I’m extremely excited to bring Coach Shingleton back to Banner Elk where he was successful as a member of the lacrosse program,” said Dunn. “His in-depth knowledge, not only of the game itself, but what it is like to be a student-athlete at Lees-McRae will bring our program so much success on the field and in the recruiting process. I can’t wait to work with him for many years to come as we build our program together.”
While serving on the Tusculum Pioneers’ staff this past season, Shingleton’s main responsibility was developing plays for the offense and extra-man attack as the offensive coordinator, analyzing game film, creating scouting reports as well as managing the team’s inventory and giving recruiting tours of campus.
Prior to his experience in Greeneville, Tenn. this past season, Shingleton completed his two-year stint as part of the Young Harris Mountain Lions’ staff in 2019. His main roles included coordinating and scheduling team activities, managing the team’s social media presence and scheduling team travel. During his time in Young Harris, Ga., Shingleton helped cultivate nine Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference members, three GLVC Council of President’s Academic Excellence Award student-athletes as well as helping his team earn the 2018 GLVC Regular Season Championship crown and an appearance in the GLVC title game.
“I am very excited to return to my alma mater and continue my coaching career,” said Shingleton. “I would like to thank Bradley Dunn, Craig McPhail and President Dr. Lee King for the opportunity and confidence in me to take on this role. My goals are to assist Brad in creating a competitive and positive culture that develops leaders on and off the field. I am eager to begin working with these men as we build on the principles of an aggressive, fast-paced system of play that relies on relentless fitness, competitiveness and love for the game.”
In addition to his NCAA Division II coaching experience, Shingleton was also a head varsity lacrosse coach at Gulf Breeze High School in Gulf Breeze, Fla. where he led his team to the FHSAA District I title game in 2017 in his only season as head coach. Shingleton was a member of the Lees-McRae Bobcats’ lacrosse team from 2008-12 and for his final season in 2015, earning the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll, Dean’s List and Lacrosse Magazine Player of the Week honors.
For more information about Lees-McRae Athletics, follow its social media pages on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.