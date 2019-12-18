NEWLAND — The Western Highlands Conference has released its All-Conference Football team members, as well as accolades for individual achievement on the gridiron from this past football season.
Among the individual recognitions for the 2019 season was the selection of junior quarterback Troy Hoilman as Western Highlands Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Hoilman completed 280-of-483 passes for 3,163 yards and 38 touchdowns in his junior season, averaging more than 263 yards per contest. Hoilman also ran for 321 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 season that saw him lead the Vikings to the state 1AA football playoffs for the first time since 2016, Avery’s first home playoff game since 2013, and just Avery’s second playoff home game this decade.
Several additional individual awards were doled out by the conference. Mitchell’s Noah Pitman was named WHC Player of the Year, while Mountain Heritage teammates London Neill and Kason Hall were named co-Defensive Players of the Year. Owen’s Saevion Gibbs was named Lineman Player of the Year, and Mitchell’s Elliot Kadans was named Special Teams Player of the Year.
Mountain Heritage’s Cole Shehan and Mitchell’s Tyler McKinney were named Athletes of the Year, while head coach Joey Robinson of the regular-season conference champion Mountain Heritage Cougars was named Western Highlands Conference Football Coach of the Year.
Avery teammates joining Hoilman on the All-Western Highlands Conference Football Team were junior Ty Smith, senior Jesse Jones, senior Lucas Andrews and sophomore Levi Andrews.
The following is the list of remaining players named to this year’s WHC All-Conference Football Team:
Madison: Clay Hilemon and Justin Sprinkle
Mitchell: Caius Peterson, Noah Pitman, Logan Hudgins, Ty Sparks, Tyler McKinney, Garrison Phillips, Elliot Kadans, Matthew Gilbert, Mike Robertson, Logan Fox and Lathan Adkinson
Mountain Heritage: Cole Shehan, Nathaniel Ledford, Callin Randolph, Bailey Johnson, Logan Higgins, Naheim Lee, London Neill, Kason Hall, Joe Webb, Grady Brooks and Adam Carpenter
Owen: Caleb Scott, Fred Graves, Blake Roberts, Dequan Boyce, Jaylin Davidson, CJ Gray and Saevion Gibbs
Polk: Angus Weaver, Chase McSwain, Daniel Ruff, Logan Conner and Trey Thompson
