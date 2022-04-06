CRANBERRY — A day of fun was had by sportsmen of various ages on Saturday, April 2, as Appalachian Holler Hunters held its Second Annual Justin Johnson Kids Turkey Hunt Competition.
The event was a day of fun and sportsmanship, as hunters checked in on Saturday morning at the Historic Cranberry High School and also met for lunch at the facility. The competition encourages kids to get outdoors and celebrate the rich turkey hunting heritage in Avery County and the western North Carolina region, as youth from both sides of the North Carolina/Tennessee state line were invited to participate.
Turkeys were scored for the contest using National Wild Turkey Foundation scoring guidelines, and mentored/guide hunts were also available. Youth were required to be pre-registered to participate in the contest and be eligible for prizes.
The competition was created by Appalachian Holler Hunters in 2021 to help get more kids involved in the outdoors, and specifically into turkey hunting. It is named after late friend and former AHH member Justin Johnson, who passed later in 2021. Johnson was an immense help in getting the inaugural kids turkey hunt off the ground in 2021.
According to AHH’s Christian Gardner, the competition had 28 kids signed up to hunt in 2021. For this year’s event, the competition had a total of 71 kids signed up to hunt.
Turkeys were judged in three hunting categories: Biggest Bird (1st, 2nd, and 3rd-place awards), Longest Beard (1st place only) and Longest Spurs (1st place only).
Tessa Strickland won first place with her bird, scoring a NWTF score of 68.25. For the effort, Strickland received a custom trophy, a Bone Collector Premium Calling Kit, a Bone Collector Turkey Tool and also had her winning bird full-body mounted by Nature Creation Taxidermy. Second place went to five-year-old Raylee Buchanan, with a NWTF score of 65.75. Third place went to Ryder Taylor, with a NWTF score of 59.87. Longest Beard winner for the competition was Tanner Grindstaff.
In addition to the competition categories, officials also held a Kids Turkey Calling Competition with two age groups: 10 years old and younger, and 11- to 17-years old.
In the 10 and Under category, top honors went to Parker Moore, with Bentley Hoilman bringing home runner-up honers and Ryder Taylor placing third. In the 11- to 17-year-old category, Lily Sheppard was top placer, with Dawsen Cope placing second and Tanner Grindstaff nabbing third-place honors.
Also among the myriad activities at the competition, a BB Gun Shoot was also held, where kids won prizes and learned shooting safety. Additionally, the local Sportsman Coalition was on hand and set up an archery range for kids to shoot and learn archery safety.
Daniel Boone Bear Club served BBQ at the event, with gun raffles, door prizes, kids axe throwing, music and cornhole for all to participate.
“It was a great event. We had about 200-300 people show up, and already have 2023’s 3rd Annual Turkey hunt in the works!” Gardner said.
