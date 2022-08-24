The 2022 Avery Lady Vikings varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams. Pictured first row from left on the floor are Addison Herbert, Kesleigh Krege, Tessa Vance, Ava Holtsclaw and Willa Patience. Pictured middle row from left are Haley Tipton, Camryn Clark, Jadyn Whitley, Emily Brigman, Hallie Johnson and Kylie Holtsclaw. Pictured on the back row from left Emree Hoilman, Maggie Withrow, Madison Carter, Shelby Grindstaff, Annabelle Hayes, Laken Crowe, Ellie Hayes, Callee Buchanan, Emma Wise, Cora Lee Hollifield and Alley Crowe. Not pictured is Ava Trice.
Pictured from left during the pregame warmup are JV player Willa Patience, whose position is an outside hitter, senior varsity setter Annabelle Hayes and JV defender Kesleigh Krege.
Photo by Barb Holdcroft
Avery Lady Vikings volleyball swept Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in non-conference JV and varsity action in Viking Gym last week.
Photo submitted
NEWLAND — Both the Avery Lady Vikings JV and varsity volleyball teams have begun their fall seasons of competition. The home opener was held on August 16 against Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, with the Lady Vikings winning both the JV and varsity matches. The JV team was victorious with scores of 25-12 and 25-11, while the varsity team also defeated the Lady Gryphons 25-18, 25-12 and 25-13.
The following night, Wednesday, Aug. 17, the teams traveled to West Caldwell to take on the Lady Warriors, where they also were victorious. The JV team overwhelmed the JV Lady Warriors 25-13 and 25-10, while the varsity won with scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-12.
In a third match during the opening week of play, in spite of their best efforts, both the JV and varsity teams were defeated in a non-conference match on August 18 at East Rutherford. The JV narrowly lost both games, each by two points: 25-27, and 27-29. Likewise, the varsity team lost some heartbreaker games to the Lady Cavaliers, coming up short in the match by scores of 25-27, 21-25 and 22-25.
The rigor of the summer practices have paid dividends, as the team has participated in open gym and weight training opportunities for a number of months, while several of the girls also attended ETSU volleyball camp. Additionally, Dave Markland (volleyball coach at App State) held a clinic with the varsity team. Both teams also took part in two big scrimmages before the beginning of conference play.
The Lady Vikings are in a 1A/2A split conference, and will play 12 conference games. Teams in the 1A conference include Avery, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage, Rosman and Draughn, while the teams in the 2A conference foes are Madison and Owen. A few other non-conference matches round out the 21-match season.
The junior varsity team is comprised of 12 players: three sophomores and nine freshman. There are 11 players on the varsity team, including five juniors and six seniors. Both teams are under the leadership of 20-year veteran coach Kim Hayes.
Both Avery teams are 2-1 on the young season, and this week’s matches for the Lady Vikings will include an away match at Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The teams’ next home match will be another non-conference competition on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against West Caldwell. Matches begin with junior varsity action at 5 p.m.
