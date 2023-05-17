LINCOLNTON — Competition in the 1A West Regional High School Golf Tournament on Monday, May 8, resulted in two Viking golfers qualifying for the 1A State Tournament at Pinehurst Country Club for two days of competition on May 15 and 16.
Viking golfers Hank Johnson and Seth Henson will represent Avery High School with scores of 78 and 87, respectively. The Viking team missed being among the top three finishers of the nine teams competing in the regionals, coming up three strokes shy of qualifying for this week’s state championship event.
Johnson finished as individual runner-up in the tournament overall, bested only by Mitchell standout and defending 1A state champion Connor Warren, who fired an even par 72. Henson was also one of the 14 individual golfers with a score low enough to qualify. Viking Hank Teague shot an 88 and was in a playoff for the final individual spot, but he was defeated in the attempt.
Mitchell County won the 1A Regional team competition, as the state tournament on May 15 and 16 is comprised of the top three team scores from each of the state regions, as well as the nine leading individual players from each region.
Avery head coach Gary Noblett stated that he “is pleased for the kids” and the effort they have put into this season.
