NEWLAND — Avery varsity boys basketball continued its hot pace of play and winning momentum last week, winning both of its opening Western Highlands Conference contests inside Viking Gym. The Big Red left little doubt in its thrashing of the Rosman Tigers in its first WHC matchup of the season, while the visiting Draughn Wildcats proved tougher to tame, but a second-half surge lifted the Vikings past the Cats to place Avery atop the WHC standings after one week of action.
Avery 83, Rosman 27
The Vikings had little trouble outracing and out-defending an overmatched Tigers team. Celebrating National Guard Night, the Vikings wore special military-themed uniforms to display its American pride.
Avery built a double digit lead in the first quarter behind a pair of baskets each from Mason Bailey and Lukas Hughes. Preston Coffey drained a three-point shot, while Landon Hughes, Elijah Holtsclaw and Jack Crenshaw each scored baskets in the frame to build an 18-6 lead after one quarter.
Rosman’s offense began to churn in the second quarter, as a three-pointer by Gabe Hudson and a Mason Meece trifecta at the buzzer to close the half provided roughly half of the team’s point total in the stanza. Avery, meanwhile, continued to find buckets. Landon Ingham scored three baskets, while Landon Hughes sank a three-pointer, as well as three baskets by crashing the boards and converting offensive rebounds to lead Avery with 11 first-half points, helping the Vikings to build a 40-19 lead at the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Vikings defense bowed its neck and was downright stingy to the Tigers, giving up only three baskets over the course of the eight-minute frame. Simultaneously, the Avery offense appeared to get almost any shot it wanted on the floor. Ingham sank a three-pointer, while Lukas Hughes scored six points in the period, the final of the three baskets serving to give Avery a 61-21 lead with 2:17 remaining in the quarter, triggering a running game clock as per NCHSAA 40-point mercy rule. Bailey added a three-pointer as part of a five-point quarter as Avery led 68-25 after three periods.
In the final eight minutes, Ingham, Bailey and Cole Singleton each scored a pair of baskets prior to Rosman emptying its bench to close out the game. The Vikings finished the game on a 15-2 fourth-quarter spurt to seal the win.
Avery shot a blistering 57 percent for the game (36-of-63), while Rosman made just 11-of-33 shooting (33.3 percent). Defensively, the Vikings collected 14 steals, blocked two shots, and out-rebounded Rosman 35-14.
Bailey led the Big Red with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, with five rebounds. Ingham and Landon Hughes each finished with 13 points, with 12 points from Lukas Hughes. Crenshaw added nine points, with eight from Preston Coffey.
Mason Meece led Rosman with 16 points and four rebounds.
Avery 82, Draughn 58
Unlike its matchup against Rosman, Avery faced a more imposing foe in Draughn on Friday, Dec. 16. The teams played a virtually even first period before the athleticism of the Vikings helped build a late first-half lead, only to pad the advantage through the second half to come away with a 24-point win.
The teams played to a stalemate for much of the first quarter, with the difference on the scoreboard coming by way of a pair of Landon Ingham free throws when fouled shooting a three-pointer as the period expired, giving Avery an 18-16 lead. Ingham scored six points in the frame, with six from teammate Holtsclaw and a Jack Crenshaw three-pointer in the period.
The matchup was a seesaw affair through much of the second quarter, as Avery struggled to maintain more than a two-point advantage. Leading 26-24 with 2:35 remaining in the half, the Vikings used a 9-3 scoring run to close the half to take a 35-27 advantage into the locker room at the half. Ingham tallied seven in the quarter, while Holtsclaw sank three baskets to close the half with 12 points.
Draughn looked to implement a game plan of relying on center Luke Rector to score inside, and the big man scored eight points in the third quarter to try to keep the Wildcats close. Avery countered with its size as well, however. Forward Mason Bailey drained a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter to extend the Viking advantage to double figures at 40-29, and a buzzer-beating three pointer from Holtsclaw to excite the home crowd increased the Viking lead to 59-45 entering the fourth quarter.
As the team has accomplished in multiple games this season, the Vikings were able to use its defensive pressure to close out an opponent. Avery’s defense surrendered a pair of three-point shots and a field goal as the only baskets scored in the final stanza, outscoring the Wildcats 23-13 over the final eight minutes of play. Holtsclaw closed out his strongest game of the season with seven fourth-quarter points to finish with a game-high 22 points. Landon Hughes and Coffey each sank three-pointers to help the Vikings pull away on the scoreboard late as Avery won a matchup which was closer than the final score indicated.
Holtsclaw led four Vikings reaching double figures, as he connected on 9-of-15 shooting, to go with seven rebounds against the Wildcats. Ingham scored 19 points, with five assists and a pair of rebounds, with 13 points and two rebounds from Bailey and a double-double performance of 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals from Landon Hughes.
Rector led the Wildcats with 16 points and four rebounds, with 12 points from Zaydin Pritchard and 11 points from Elijah Tillery.
Avery (7-2, 2-0 WHC) hosted McDowell in non-conference action on Tuesday, Dec. 20, prior to traveling to Marion next week to take part in the McDowell Christmas Tournament. Host McDowell, East Burke and Patton high schools join Avery in the tournament, with the Vikings taking on McDowell in a rematch in its first tournament game at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Jamie Shell contributed reporting for this article.
