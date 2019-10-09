NEWLAND — The Avery County High School Boys Basketball team has hidden talents that go beyond shooting hoops. The team is skilled with a sponge and soap, scrubbing down cars in an instant as a team to fundraise for the program.
The team’s annual carwash fundraiser at the Newland Carquest location was pushed back a week to Saturday, Oct. 5, to coincide with the town’s fall festival, a car show, another fundraiser and other happenings around town with the hope of cashing in on all the people out and about.
Takers rolled in and got their vehicles scrubbed down by an eager legion of high school students in exchange for a few hard-earned dollars.
Coach Cody Frady said the program holds the fundraiser each year to raise money for practice equipment, jerseys, basketballs and other team supplies.
The goal was to raise $1,000, but Frady said the team would take whatever money it could raise.
“It gets the boys out here working and they earn what we get,” Frady said. “I think it’s a great way for them to spend time together and kind of get to know each other a little bit, build some camaraderie.”
The weather during the day was dreary, but Frady said he believed the decision to move the fundraiser back worked out well.
Frady said the team is working hard on the hardwood as well, and he is excited about their potential this year.
