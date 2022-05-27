BLOWING ROCK — One thing was for sure on May 24 at Blowing Rock Country Club for the Coaches Golf Tournament: It was a good day for GPS-outfitted golf balls.
Given the conditions, the 124 duffers playing for charity were forgiven for any slow play. After hitting the ball into a dense fog, it was anybody’s guess where the dimple-faced orb came to rest. Unable to see past about 20 feet, a frequent cheer from the wise guys in any given foursome would yell with a laugh from behind the golfer who had just hit the ball, “Right down the middle! Amazing shot! Well done! You might have a hole-in-one!”
While the golf was played under challenging conditions to be sure, a lot of money was raised for a good cause.
Before the tournament, all of the players enjoyed a sumptuous BRCC buffet and heard from High Country Caregivers Executive Director Jacob Willis, as well as highly emotional testimony from two beneficiaries of the nonprofit’s services. It was an effective preamble, giving the players an idea of what they were really playing for.
The packed roster on hand was at maximum capacity and there were no cancellations among the registrants. The event had sold out at least two weeks earlier.
In large part, their interest was drawn by the stellar lineup of football coaches in the tournament, each one assigned to “coach” one of the foursomes by way of a blind draw.
Especially for High Country and North Carolina football fans, the list of coaches was impressive, including a reunion of five with career stops as head coach at Appalachian State:
- Jerry Moore (1989-2012, retired)
- Scott Satterfield (2013-2018, current head coach at Louisville)
- Shawn Clark (2020-Present)
- Mack Brown (1983, current head coach at North Carolina)
- Sparky Woods (1984-1988, currently a senior advisor at North Carolina)
The roster of head coaches heading up the golf tournament did not stop with App State affiliations. Other headliners included:
- Dave Doeren, head coach at North Carolina State since 2013, previously head coach at Northern Illinois
- Paul Johnson, now retired, former head coach at Georgia Southern, U.S. Naval Academy, and Georgia Tech
- Oval Jaynes, now retired, former head coach at Gardner Webb and former athletic director at Auburn, Colorado State, Idaho, Pittsburgh, Chattanooga, and Jacksonville State (he played at App State in the late 1950s and early 1960s)
Golf tournament results were provided to The Blowing Rocket by Blowing Rock Country Club head professional, Andrew Glover:
- First Place Gross — Josh Anthony, John Davis, Tyler Johnson, Robert Novak
- Second Place Gross — Scotty Wilcox, Trey Dunnigan, Jason Hawkins, Bryson Hawkins
- Third Place Gross — Will Adkins, Mark Adkins, Derek Buchanan, Jerry Handysides
- First Place Net — Graham Caddell, Kevin Jenkins, Dustin Absher, Timothy Morrison
- Second Place Net — Chad Stevens, Pete Schantz, David Epsley, Dean Byrk
- Third Place Net — Berry Crawford, Dee Dee Rominger, Gary Rominger, Becky Holly
COACH’s WINNERS
- Sparky Woods
- Oval Jaynes
- Mack Brown
Founded in 2006, High Country Caregivers quickly became a model program for strengthening the quality of life for older citizens and their families through partnerships with government agencies, other nonprofit community agencies, private enterprise, and academic resources. In particular, it has become a leading High Country resource for grandparents raising grandchildren, often unequipped to take on again, out of necessity, the child-rearing role.
The organization’s board of directors has a distinct Blowing Rock “flavor,” with a membership that includes Blowing Rock residents, Jerry Moore, Margaret Moore (board secretary), Shelly Tarbutton, Paul DelMonico (board president) and Karyn Kennedy Herterich. Other board members include Bob Washburn and Rebecca Scalpi.
High Country Caregivers can be reached at P O Box 3350, Boone, N.C., 28607. Street address is 895 State Farm Road, No. 400B, Boone, N.C. 28607. Email: info@highcountrycaregivers.com. Phone: (828) 832-6366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.