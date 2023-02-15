Editor's note: AJT high school intern shares about a recent firsthand photography enrichment experience with the Charlotte Checkers.
CHARLOTTE — On Friday, Feb. 10, a pair of Avery High yearbook staff members got to take an exciting field trip.
Sophomore Addison Johnson and I had the opportunity to spend a morning at the historic Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte with the 2019 Calder Cup Champion, the Charlotte Checkers.
The Checkers are the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League (NHL) Florida Panthers after signing a multi-year affiliation deal in 2020.
During the hockey players' practices, a Jostens workshop led by photographer Gregg Forwerck helped 50 students from across the region focus on some fun sports photography. Forwerck is a professional sports photographer who got started in his career in 1989 with Topps baseball cards. Since 1997, he has been the photographer for the professional hockey team in Raleigh, the Carolina Hurricanes.
As Addison and I walked into the arena, we followed students and advisors into the "Red Line Club" room, and thoughts swirled around my mind. Sports media has always been my sort of thing, so I was antsy to get started.
The "Red Line Club" room was where Forwerck stood, with a table spread with magazine covers with pictures he had taken. A couple had some UNC basketball legends on them, including Michael Jordan and Tyler Hansbrough, and one had the great NBA star Shaquille O’Neal from his rookie year. He also had some other pictures, my favorite being a big frame with running back Jonathan Stewart scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. Then, Michael Jordan once more, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The room included the space where the Checkers hockey players walked out, so in between hearing a couple of Forwerck's stories, Addison and I looked over to our side to see the men walk out onto the ice, definitely a cool moment.
Forwerck told us about his experiences getting his foot in the door at Topps and developing his craft to this point. He also introduced us to Zac Harvey, 29, who is the director of creative services and in-game producer for the Checkers.
Harvey made note of building our network if we’re planning to pursue photography or the sports media industry, something I’ve heard reiterated among a lot of other people I’ve been able to speak to.
After getting our introduction out of the way and most of the players getting warmed up for practice, it was finally time to get to work. Addison and I were eager to catch some shots, so we walked around and tried to find good angles. Switching cameras back and forth, the loud sounds of the puck hitting the plexiglass kept startling us and other students. We were also cleared to stand around the Checkers bench and visitors bench to take photos.
After about an hour and a half, the Charlotte players went back into the locker room as we saw the Zamboni machine come out onto the ice. Then it was time for the Toronto Marlies.
The Marlies, the 2018 Calder Cup Champs, were also in the arena, practicing before their matchup against Charlotte that Friday night. They made their way onto the rink, so we were able to spend another hour and a half working with our cameras. The Marlies AHL team is affiliated with the NHL Toronto Maple Leafs, who are both owned by the Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment organization.
Addison took some amazing shots, and I did as well. We were able to talk to other students about our cameras, then ran into one girl who ended up getting hit in the thumb with a puck while fixing one of the photo boxes in the glass. Luckily, she ended up being okay and got to keep the puck.
From 9:30 a.m. to noon, we explored the arena and had a good time. It was cold by the rink, but by the time we got back outside, the rainy morning in the Queen City had turned into a warm and sunny 70-degree afternoon.
We enjoyed our experience as "semi-pro" sports photographers for a day and hope for more moments like it. It helped us improve so much. Thanks to Zac Harvey for taking the time out of his morning to speak with us, along with Gregg Forwerck, the Charlotte Checkers, Jostens and our yearbook teacher, Erika Eller, for making the outing possible.
