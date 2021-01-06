Viking Head Logo

20201 Avery High School Basketball Schedule

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

Jan. 4 EAST HENDERSON

Jan. 8 at East Henderson

Jan. 15 MOUNTAIN HERITAGE

Jan. 19 at Madison

Jan. 22 POLK COUNTY

Jan. 26 OWEN

Jan. 29 at Mitchell

Feb. 2 at Mountain Heritage

Feb. 4 MADISON

Feb. 9 at Polk County

Feb. 12 at Owen

Feb. 15 MITCHELL

