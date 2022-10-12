There can only be one weather-wise Woolly Worm at the end of every Woolly Worm Festival. The honorable distinction includes bragging rights and the mandate to predict the upcoming winter’s weather.
Each festival includes massive amounts of worms battling other potential champions tooth and nail in order to claim the top honor a worm can receive. Any smart worm is already searching for whatever they can use to gain a competitive advantage over the field.
Because of this, race organizers at the festival have implemented a strict set of rules and regulations to ensure a good, clean competition, as well as multiple-industry-standard Human Gwowth Hormone tests.
First off, those wishing to enter a worm into competition must obtain, train and register their worm. Although the festival will have worms available for sell onsite, entrants are allowed to bring their own worms from home.
Those wishing to compete must pay a $5 entrance fee and have a name ready for their worm— which, if you choose to bring one from home, you’ve probably already accomplished. Festival organizers remind racers that the more creative the name, the better.
Worm trainers who are serious about the race should register early, as there are a limited amount of spots available. A maximum of 25 worms compete in each heat and the number of heats are determined by the number of those wishing to compete, as well as the weather.
Only genuine, honest, 100-percent verified woolly worms will be allowed to compete. The festival makes no exceptions for genetic modification or species variation. To ensure that the fuzzy worm you are handling is indeed a proper woolly worm, check that it has 13 segments and some color variation of brown and black. If it has more or fewer segments then it is recommended that you replace the worm gently back where you found it, as it cannot be guaranteed that all worm wrangling is safe.
At the beginning of each heat, worms are placed at the bottom of a vertical string on the race board. When the starting signal is given, worm handlers are allowed to release their worms. The worm, string and board are not allowed to be touched during the race but worm drivers are encouraged to yell, scream, whistle or blow on their worms with a drinking straw. Motivational music and speeches are also found to be very inspiring to worms.
The first worm to reach the top of the string will be declared the winner by the main race judges that include Tommy Burleson, who has officiated the festival for more than three decades.
Burleson, who stands seven-feet, four-inches tall, is one of the only people who can accurately judge the races’ dramatic climaxes which take place at the top of a tall race board.
The regulation string upon which the woolly worms will make their ascent is designed to have the texture and tension of a strand of milkweed. Festival founder Jim Morton was inspired to go down this path after watching two woolly worms climb a stalk of milkweed in the wild and wondering which would get to the top more quickly.
