This year’s Grandfather Mountain Highland Games will prove to be one for the books, as the Games will return back to normal for the first time since 2019. Missing pieces from the last two years will be filled, such as the reappearance of the Scottish Cultural Village. The village, after its two year leave, will fill McRae Meadows with even more culture, thanks to the artisans, Gaelic experts, and Scottish historians that will fill it.
A new piece of the Highland Games features the Highland Echoes Dance Company, who will perform at the Appalachian Theater in Boone on the same weekend as the games.
“This July, in the mountains of North Carolina, audiences will have the opportunity to witness a music and dance spectacle like none other when the international Highland Echoes Music & Dance Company performs its full-length stage show “Highland Echoes” at the Appalachian theater of the High Country in Boone, NC. Presented by Highland Echoes, a 501(c)3 charity based out of North Carolina, The Highland Echoes show features 26 of the world’s best Highland Dancers and Celtic musicians,” shares Executive Director and Producer Jennifer Licko.
“Dance director Sandra Gribbin and [I] are incredibly proud to have realized the vision of showcasing highland dance and music in a contemporary fashion rooted in traditional techniques and history. The goal is to reach today’s audience by connecting them to their story rooted in North America’s rich Scottish heritage.”
