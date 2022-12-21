Some may be drawn to Banner Elk thanks to the rich variety of shopping outlets and specialty stores in the area. Whether you’re looking for handmade soap and local produce at the Avery County Farmer's Market or some gear for your next trip to the ski resort, there are plenty of options to browse around.
Antiques and Consignment
Those Were the Days
3440 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-5505
Those Were the Days is a 4,000-square-foot antique mall with plenty of items to match all kinds of niche interests or collections. The mall has a collection of records, antique toys, vintage glassware, furniture, jewelry and more.
The Twisted Twig Antiques and Accents
100 High Country Sq.
(619) 964-0038
Boasting a stock of one-of-a-king pieces, The Twisted Twig is an antique and accent store that sells both vintage items and newer gifts and decor. With an extensive and eclectic lamp collection and decades-old pieces of furniture, a visit to this store is the perfect way to add some vintage spice to your home.
Banner Elk Consignment Cottage
414 Shawneehaw Ave. S
(828) 898-5733
Banner Elk Consignment Cottage offers everything from statement pieces such as furniture and artwork to smaller pieces such as cutlery and figurines. When looking for unique pieces to decorate your mountain home, stop by the cottage to see what they offer.
Clothing
BJ’s Resort Wear
145 Main St. W
(828) 898-4229
BJ’s Resort Wear offers high-end women’s clothing to ensure that you’re up-to-date with the latest trends. You can expect friendly staff and good customer service from this boutique that has been serving the Banner Elk area for more than 30 years.
The Dande Lion
4501 Tynecastle Hwy. # 12
(828) 898-3566
If you’re looking for the perfect outfit, complete with shoes and accessories, look no further than The Dande Lion. This boutique specializes in personal shopping and has a stock that pairs with a variety of aesthetics.
Banner Elk Shirt Company
3175 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-4007
If you’re visiting and looking for a memento of your time in the beautiful town of Banner Elk, Banner Elk Shirt Company has styles for every season. Every member of the family can grab a personalized Woolly Worm Festival shirt or a gift for a loved one from this long-standing family business.
Jewelry
Hardin Fine Jewelry
920 Shawneehaw Ave. S
(828) 898-4653
Hardin Fine Jewelry sells one-of-a-kind pieces for every occasion. Their stock features pieces crafted from artisans from around the world, with a variety of gems and diamonds to choose from.
Specialty Foods
Avery County Farmer's Market
185 Azalea Cir. SE
Avery County Farmer's Market is a great seasonal hub for organic and locally grown produce, jams, jellies, honey, eggs and more. Open weekly at the Historic Banner Elk School throughout the season, it’s a wonderful chance to explore the High Country’s delicious, homegrown and homemade food.
Bayou General Store
130 Main St. E
(828) 898-8952
Local goods and gourmet foods abound at the Bayou General Store. Stop by to check out their selection of gifts, fine wines and local brews as well.
Erick’s Cheese and Wine
4004 NC-105 #10
(828) 898-9424
If you’re looking to buy a unique gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, browse Erick’s Cheese and Wine for a variety of fine wines and cheeses from around the world.
Banner Elk Olive Oil and Balsamics
155 Banner Rd. SW
(828) 898-4441
Banner Elk Olive Oil and Balsamics has everything you need to take your cooking to the next level. With a variety of imported olive oils, vinegars, herb mixes, ceramics and more, their products are sure to impress.
Home and Garden
Banner Elk Soap & Candle Co.
3221 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-4006
Locally made candles, soaps, bath bombs and mugs are just a few great gift ideas from Banner Elk Soap and Candle Co. Whether it’s for you or for a friend, Banner Elk Soap and Candle Co. has a scent for everyone.
Mountaineer Garden Center Florist and Greenhouses
1757 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-5219
When you’re looking to liven up your yard or home in the spring, step by Mountaineer Garden Center Florist and Greenhouses. Choose your favorites from a large selection of shrubs, flowers, houseplants, soil and more.
Secret Garden Nursery
1947 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 387-7623
Marked by the colorful Adirondack chairs out front, Secret Garden Nursery is an essential visit for those with green thumbs. Offering vibrant flowers, succulents, houseplants and pumpkins and gourds seasonally, they have all you need to brighten up your mountain home.
Creative Interiors
4501 Tynecastle Hwy. Unit 4
(828) 898-9636
If you’ve got the itch to redecorate, Creative Interiors has your back. As an interior design firm and retail shop, the storefront offers furniture, accessories, gifts and other home goods.
Rustik by Underwood
2710 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-9663
Rustik by Underwood sells handcrafted natural wood furniture perfect for the statement piece you’ve been looking for. They can design custom tables, benches and other furniture to fit any lifestyle and taste.
Avery Knifeworks
2780 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 850-9250
Locally owned and operated, each blade from Avery Knifeworks is handmade. The Banner Elk showroom has knives of various sizes and purposes, handmade jewelry, charcuterie boards, cutting boards, leather wallets and more.
Pets
My Best Friend’s Barkery
176 Shawneehaw Ave. S
(828) 898-5625
Don’t forget your four-legged friends while shopping. My Best Friend’s Barkery has something for every pet, including food, treats, toys, beds and other products for cats and dogs.
Skiing and Outdoors Outfitters
Alpine Ski Center
3150 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-9701
Edge of the World
394 Shawneehaw Ave. S
(828) 898-9550
Extreme Snowboard and Skis
3071 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-7669
Ski Country Sports
3149 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-9786
