Everything from pipes and harp concerts to the proper wearing of a kilt to lectures on the Viking colonization to Scotland can be seen and heard during a weekend under the tent of the Scottish Cultural Village at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
The Reel Sisters, Rosalind and Kelly, play a set with the Scottish Harp and smallpipes.
File photo
Photo courtesy GMHG
Blacksmithing is one of the cultural trades demonstrated within the Scottish Cultural Village at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Photo by Rob Moore
Various speakers and trades are demonstrated within the GMHG Scottish Cultural Village.
If you attended the Highland Games last year, you might have noticed that a few things were missing due to the pandemic, one of which was the Scottish Cultural Village. This year, however, the Cultural Village is coming back for its sixth year.
The Scottish Cultural Village has unique presentations from experts of Scottish culture every 30 minutes. Each day, Blue Ridge Pipes and Drums will perform alongside Scottish folk singer Ed Miller in the Cultural Village.
This year’s programs have a space inside for stamps when patrons attend presentations at the village, and after five stamps, you receive a free Scottish Cultural Village stadium cup.
The Scottish Cultural Village has some recurring presentations that you can catch any day, which are “The Real MacRaes” about Alexander MacRae and his family, and “Wanna be a Scot? 101,” a brief introduction to Scottish culture. There are also presentations on Clan Tartans, the battlefield of Culloden and John F. Kennedy’s funeral, from the firsthand perspective of a member of the Air Force Pipe Band.
