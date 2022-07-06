If you attended the Highland Games last year, you might have noticed that a few things were missing due to the pandemic, one of which was the Scottish Cultural Village. This year, however, the Cultural Village is coming back for its sixth year.

The Scottish Cultural Village has unique presentations from experts of Scottish culture every 30 minutes. Each day, Blue Ridge Pipes and Drums will perform alongside Scottish folk singer Ed Miller in the Cultural Village.

This year’s programs have a space inside for stamps when patrons attend presentations at the village, and after five stamps, you receive a free Scottish Cultural Village stadium cup.

The Scottish Cultural Village has some recurring presentations that you can catch any day, which are “The Real MacRaes” about Alexander MacRae and his family, and “Wanna be a Scot? 101,” a brief introduction to Scottish culture. There are also presentations on Clan Tartans, the battlefield of Culloden and John F. Kennedy’s funeral, from the firsthand perspective of a member of the Air Force Pipe Band.

Recipe of the Day



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.