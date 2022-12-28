Places of worship in and near Banner Elk Compiled By Lily Kincaid lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com Lily Kincaid Author email Dec 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Dr. SW in Banner Elk. Photo courtesy Mark File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is a list of churches and houses of worship located within Banner Elk and across Avery County.Aaron Baptist ChurchAll Saints MissionAltamont United MethodistArbor Dale PresbyterianAvery United MethodistBanner Elk Church of ChristBanner Elk PresbyterianBanner Elk Seventh-Day AdventistBanner Elk United MethodistBeech Mountain BaptistBelview Baptist ChurchBig Meadows BaptistChapel in the WoodsChestnut Dale BaptistChurch of Jesus ChristChurch of the SaviorCrab Orchard FWBCranberry BaptistCrossnore BaptistCrossnore PresbyterianCurtis Creek FWBElk Mountain FWBElk Park BaptistElk Park ChristianElk Park United MethodistEmmanuel BaptistFaith BaptistFall Creek BaptistFellowship BaptistFellowship PresbyterianFirst Baptist ChurchForest Home CommunityFletcher PresbyterianGod’s Blessing ChurchGreater Joy FellowshipGreen Valley BaptistHarmony Baptist ChurchHeaton ChristianHenson Creek BaptistIvey Heights FWBJehovah’s WitnessesJonas Ridge BaptistLinville Falls Community ChurchLinville Evangelical MethodistMatney Liberty ChristianMidway Holiness ChurchMinneapolis BaptistMinneapolis ChristianMinneapolis MethodistMt. Mt. Calvary BaptistMt. Pleasant BaptistMountain View FWBNewland ChristianNewland PresbyterianNewland United MethodistOpen Door BaptistPineola BaptistPineola Church of GodPineola PresbyterianPleasant Hill BaptistPlumtree PresbyterianPowdermill BaptistThe Ridge ChristianRoaring Creek BaptistRoaring Creek FWBSt. Bernadette CatholicStamey Town BaptistSugar Mountain BaptistYellow Mountain BaptistVale FWBVictory BaptistWalnut Grove Presbyterian 