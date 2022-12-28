Numbers to know in Banner Elk and Avery County Compiled By Lily Kincaid lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com Lily Kincaid Author email Dec 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is a list of important area phone numbers for your convenience:Fire, Rescue, Police and Emergency: 911Town of Banner Elk/Banner Elk Town Hall: (828) 898-5398Avery County Chamber of Commerce: (828) 898-5605, (800) 972-2183Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce: (828) 898-8395Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce: (828) 387-9283The Avery Journal-Times newspaper: (828) 733-2448Banner House Museum: (828) 898-3634Banner Elk Police Department: (828) 898-4300Banner Elk Fire Department: (828) 898-4623Banner Elk Exxon: (828) 898-5210Lees-McRae College: (828) 898-5241Avery County Sheriff’s Office: (828) 733-2071Avery County Schools: (828) 733-6006Cannon Memorial Hospital: (828) 737-7000Mountain Electric Cooperative: (828) 733-0159Williams YMCA of Avery County: (828) 737-5500Beech Mountain Resort: (828) 387-2011Beech Mountain Police Department: (828) 387-2342Beech Mountain Fire Department: (828) 387-4612Sugar Mountain Resort: (828) 898-4521 Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elk Williams Ymca Of Avery County Police Advertising Banner Mountain Resort Town Hall Following Beech Lily Kincaid Author email Follow Lily Kincaid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Beech Mountain Resort to close December 23 and 24 due to extreme temperatures Man dies after searching for missing dog on Beech Mountain 'American Pickers' to return for filming in North Carolina Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
