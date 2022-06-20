Music at the Games

The mountain air will soon be filled with Celtic inspired tunes from all over the world, as musicians from Texas, Tennessee, Scotland and elsewhere take the festival stages at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Traditional strings, drums, percussion and pipes will serve as the soundtrack for each day of the festival, along with gaelic song.
Highland Games Music Director EJ Jones has booked many local and regional musicians that have studied traditional music, and have the same goal in mind of keeping tradition alive, and amplifying artists who respect Scottish and Celtic cultures. “Scottish culture is a really important thing in our part of the world… trying to book acts that are going to play songs and tunes that will encourage people to participate and learn [is my goal as Music Director],” said Jones. “Everybody is relevant and everybody is important in music as part of Scottish culture. Everybody has a role to play.”
Jiggernaut and Steel City Rovers are two highly anticipated international performers, with each band possessing their own individual twist on traditional gaelic music, and an international following. Jiggernaut, a Celtic Rock band from the heart of Texas prides themselves on respecting Celtic tradition and redefining rock, promising an unforgettable experience for those who have, or have not heard a bagpipe used in a rock song! Their southern rock sound is very rare, and very high quality, with their piper being a recent grade two world champion. The Steel City Rovers will also perform on the festival stage, coming all the way from Ontario, Canada. This group performs a self-titled genre “celtibilly,” with Celtic and North American bluegrass and folk influences. Steel City Rovers perform with historically accurate string instruments, and revitalize tunes from centuries ago.
“The Steel City Rovers are a very good example of a Canadian rock band, which we haven't had at Grandfather in 8 years! There’s a lot of participation in Canada for traditional music; they teach it in school, and there's a lot of public support… so there’s been a parade of Canadian bands coming to the states because they have such good traditional musicians there,” shared Jones.
A solo artist that Jones is particularly excited about, however, is Will MacMorran, a lecturer at Eastern Tennessee State University and world class musician who has traveled the world with The Chieftains and other big players. In MacMorran’s act, he’ll be performing many original pieces, as well as his interpretation of traditional Appalachian tunes on the bagpipes.
“Will is an expert musician, on guitar and pipes and in music production,” Jones explained. “Will knows so much about Scottish and Irish music… He’ll be our biggest [traditional] act, and he’ll be bringing in some of the best players in the country to support him.”
Each day, bands and solo artists will take the festival stages to provide entertainment to attendees amongst the vendors and athletic events throughout the day. The night, however, will bring a heightened musical experience to those who attend the Friday Night Celtic Rock Concert, or the Saturday Night Celtic Jam concert.
Many musicians will also get the chance to show their ambition alongside those in the field events with the many musical competitions lined up for the games. Competitive musical events include Gaelic Mod (or Gaelic Singing), Piping and Drumming, Fiddle, and Celtic Harp, with each category of music providing a workshop or interactive experience at a tent offering festival attendees a chance to learn new instruments and lyrics.
“I think a lot of people would enjoy [watching] the competitive piping on Saturday and Sunday! We’ll have real competitions happening on the stage, but there’s an announcer system for the judge that will tell the audience what is going on during the competition, and we’ve scheduled these events in hopes that the audience will really enjoy the performances,” Jones urged.
The piping competitions will be held on the Alex Beaton stage, named after the first performer that the Highland Games held. Beaton recently passed away, and the games will hold a tribute to him at the Thursday night torch lighting, and another on Friday on the Alex Beaton Stage.
“[Beaton] actively supported other people who were performing traditional music, including the people coming up after him in a way he didn’t have to,” Jones included.
Musical performances at the Highland Games will prove a great sense of culture still exists among participants. Attendees can attend a multitude of musical events throughout the games, and are sure to feel a great connection to the highlands through the beautiful sounds of pipes, voice and strings that will honor Scottish tradition.
