Real estate in Banner Elk has become a booming business over the past few years, partly due to the area’s status as a beautiful and beloved destination to settle down.
Full of rich history, with a strong sense of community woven throughout, it’s no wonder that Banner Elk’s population has been growing steadily over the years. With plenty to do and wonderful weather year round — for those who don’t mind snow, that is — the area is alluring to tourists, as well as families and individuals looking to find something more permanent.
The area is home to the ideal residence for both outdoor enthusiasts and city dwellers. A place in or near downtown Banner Elk provides the sense of a typical small-town suburban environment, while places farther away from town can provide a more isolated, rustic environment.
The following is a list of only a few out of the many real estate brokers in the Banner Elk area. To learn more about the current real estate market in Banner Elk and to find a realtor that’s sure to fit your specific needs, call the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-8395.
Bear Real Estate
120 Azaela Cir. SE
(828) 260-5338
If you’re looking for a place in Beech Mountain, Banner Elk, Sugar Mountain, Blowing Rock, Valle Crucis, Elk River, Newland or Crooked Creek, Bear Real Estate may be able to help out. The company’s staff of well-trained realtors are ready to help you find your mountain dream home.
Eagles Nest Realty
51 Eagles Nest Lane
(866) 399-5016
If you’re searching for a newer home with a stunning view, one of the homes in Eagles Nest may be a good option. Most of the homes have been built recently, and the homes in the development sit along a mountainside, overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains landscape.
Banner Elk Realty
161 Silver Springs Drive
(828) 898-9756
Banner Elk Realty has over four decades of experience working in the local real estate market. As the oldest real estate company in Banner Elk, the company is well-prepared to help you find your perfect new High Country home.
Engel & Völkers
610 Banner Elk Highway
(828) 898-3808
If you’ve got your heart set within the Elk River Club or the Banner Elk area, Engel & Völkers is more than happy to help. The company’s realtors are equipped to help you find a home to fall in love with, allowing you to indulge in the area’s rich culture.
Antler Realty
146 Shawneehaw Ave. South
(828) 898-3111
Antler Realty’s team is seasoned with experience in the real estate market, ensuring that they will help you find the home of your dreams. Their customer-focused approach means that they look for deals that work out in both the buyer and seller’s favor.
Ogle Realty
444 S. Beech Mountain Pkwy.
(828) 789-9426
With years of experience in the High Country, Ogle Realty is prepared to find the best fit for every buyer. Its supportive team prioritizes the needs of the customers, whether they’re buying or selling, making it one of the many great real estate options in the area.
