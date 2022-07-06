Avery High School seniors Levi Andrews (left) and Ethan Shell (right) sign letters of intent to wrestle for Appalachian State next season. Both senior students are recipients of 2022 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games Scholarships.
The Avery County High School JROTC at the 2021 Highland Games.
File photo
Each year, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games gives up to $100,000 in scholarships to Avery County High School graduates, said GMHG President Steve Quillin.
The total amount they give each year depends on the number of applicants. The scholarships are renewable, meaning that as long as the student is in good standing, they can receive another scholarship every year until they graduate college.
The scholarships don’t have to be used for university, Quillin said. Recipients can use them for community college or any form of ongoing education past high school. While the Games favors students who are involved in the Highland Games, the scholarships are open to all students, as long as they graduated from Avery County High School.
The 2022 recipients of the GMHG Scholarship are as follows:
