Banner Elk is a hub of cuisine in the High Country, offering options for all tastes and cravings. Visitors and locals alike don’t have to look far to find their next favorite dinner spot, whether they’re looking for fine dining or a casual but delicious burger.
Some restaurants in the area are open seasonally, so call or check online to see their full hours of operation and menu details.
Artisanal
1290 Dobbins Rd.
(828) 898-5395
Artisanal offers a prix fixe menu, with three courses and six or more selections for each course. Reservations are required and are made by calling the restaurant. The fixed price of $95 per guest includes upscale options such as yellowfin tuna tartare, duck two ways and bone in kurobuta pork chop, and the experience is sure to impress.
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge
324 Shawneehaw Ave. S
(828) 898-4040
If you’re not quite sure what you’re in the mood for, Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge’s large menu of pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, wraps, salads and more is sure to have something to satisfy. Additionally, the Cafe offers breakfast daily until 11 a.m. The establishment also serves specialty coffee, espresso, smoothies, craft beer, wine and cocktails.
Barra Sports Bar
140 Azalea Cir SE
(828) 898-7727
Barra Sports Bar is a wonderful venue to watch your favorite team, enjoy a beer and simply hang out. The establishment offers the main bar, a karaoke lounge, a mini stage, a tequila bar, a pool room and an outside fire pit.
Bayou Smokehouse and Grill
130 Main St. E
(828) 898-8952
This Texas-Louisiana style restaurant and bar offers a variety of dishes for those wanting to try something a bit different than the typical mountain cuisine. Bayou Smokehouse and Grill makes gumbo, shrimp creole, po’boys and other delicious Cajun staples.
Bella’s Breakfast
142 Main St E
(828) 898-2594
A local favorite, Bella’s Breakfast and Lunch opened in the heart of Banner Elk in 2017. Serving breakfast must-haves such as pancakes, waffles, omelets and grits, Bella’s embodies the small-town dining experience. Their lunch menu includes burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, french fries, onion rings and more.
Bella’s Italian Restaurant
3585 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-9022
For those looking for a nice dining experience with delicious food that won’t break the bank, Bella’s Italian Restaurant is a good contender. Bella’s offers authentic Italian-American cuisine for lunch and dinner and a family-friendly but relaxed atmosphere.
BE Scooped
144 Azalea Cir. SE
(828) 504-0684
BE Scooped is a family-owned ice cream parlor located in the heart of downtown Banner Elk, perfect for those looking for a quick sweet treat. The restaurant also has a food truck that serves its delicious ice cream at events throughout the year.
Bodegas Kitchen and Wine Bar
488 Main St. W
(828) 898-7773
Bodegas Kitchen and Wine Bar offers Caribbean-inspired dishes and tapas-style dining, making it perfect for lunch, a casual night out with friends, date nights or family dinners. Its unique tacos, rice bowls and sandwiches are sure to please those with a craving for something new.
Cam Rahn Bay
110 High Country Square
Authentic Japanese and Vietnamese cuisine meet at Cam Rahn Bay. If you’re looking for fried wontons, spring rolls, lettuce wraps, yakisoba, pho or just about anything in between, Cam Rahn Bay might be your next dinner destination.
Chef’s Table at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Cir SE
(828) 898-1940
Chef’s Table offers an eclectic menu of American, Italian and Japanese dishes, prepared by an award-winning chef and served in a casual but upscale atmosphere. The meals are prepared with local farm-fresh ingredients and paired with regional wines, making it a dining experience not worth missing.
China House
3581 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-3533
When it’s good old-fashioned Chinese food you’re craving, China House is your place. They offer soups, fried rice, lo mein, spring rolls, dumplings, crab rangoons and all the works.
Fred and Larry’s Coffee Shop
3591 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 367-2110
Fred and Larry’s offers a variety of specialty coffees and drinks, which is updated often and includes seasonal specials. Additionally, the relaxed-atmosphere coffee shop hosts open mic nights on Fridays and Saturdays.
LP on Main
171 Main St E
(828) 898-5656
Louisiana Purchase on Main offers a menu of made-to-order North Carolina seafood, local meats and produce. With unique ingredients such as lobster gravy, sweet potato crisps and pecan tartar, the restaurant provides a dining experience like no other.
Mountain Grounds Coffee and Tea Company
3990 NC-105 #10
(828) 783-9069
Mountain Grounds’ menu features locally roasted Hatchet Coffee from Boone, house-made breakfast and lunch items, fresh-baked pastries from Stick Boy Bread in Boone, selections from Shanti Elixirs Jun Tea in Asheville and Adagio loose leaf teas.
Highlander’s Grill and Tavern
4527 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-9613
From enjoying the game and grabbing a drink to going out for a fun date night, Highlander’s casual atmosphere and friendly staff is sure to impress. Start with one of the restaurant’s many appetizers and then dig into one of their many menu options.
The Pedalin’ Pig
4235 NC-105
(828) 898-7500
The Pedalin’ Pig’s Banner Elk location opened in 2014, bringing gourmet ingredients prepared with High Country style to the area. Their menu boasts a variety of pork-based dishes, but also includes chicken, turkey and vegetarian options.
Reid’s Cafe and Catering
4004 NC-105 #8
(828) 898-9200
Established in 1999, Reid’s Cafe and Catering has been a landmark of the High Country for decades. The restaurant has seasonal menus to ensure that all of the ingredients are as fresh as possible, and they try to avoid industrially grown or processed foods.
Sorrento’s Italian Bistro
140 Azalea Cir SE
(828) 898-5214
Sorrento’s is a family-run restaurant that has been operating in Banner Elk since 1983. Serving genuine Italian dishes which have been passed down through the generations, the family takes a great deal of pride in their work.
Stonewalls Restaurant
344 Shawneehaw Ave. S
(828) 898-5550
Opened in 1985, Stonewalls is locally owned and operated. The menu includes only the finest cuts of beef available, including prime rib, sirloin, rib eye, New York strip and filet mignon Additionally, Stonewalls also serves fine wines, seafood and fine olive oils and balsamics.
Valle de Bravo Mexican Restaurant
4501 Tynecastle Hwy.
(828) 898-4949
Valle de Bravo has served the Banner Elk area for 10 years. With a large menu of Mexican cuisine, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
