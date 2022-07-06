LINVILLE — Traffic and parking during the weekend of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games can be stressful, especially since parking on the mountain is limited. But the Games’ shuttle service makes things much simpler.
All of the shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the shuttles will not be running from all the parking lots each day. Round trip shuttle tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child. Children under 5 can ride the shuttle for free. All handicap-accessible shuttles will leave from Newland Elementary.
The parking lot locations are as follows:
Caldwell Community College in Boone
350 NC Hwy. 105 in Linville
401 Avery Co. High School Rd. in Newland (Avery Lot)
3000 Millers Gap Highway in Newland (Millers Gap Lot)
750 Linville St. in Newland (Newland Elementary, handicap-accessible shuttle)
On Thursday, parking is by hang tag only and there will be no public parking on the mountain. There will be a shuttle going to the Games starting at 4 p.m. from Avery County High School.
There will be no general parking at MacRae Meadows during the day on Friday, and patrons will have to park in the available space in Boone, Linville and Avery and use the shuttle to get to the event. However, there will be general parking on the mountain Friday night.
On Saturday, there will be no general parking during the day. Parking and shuttle services will be available in Avery, Boone, Millers Gap and Linville. General parking will be available on the mountain on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday night.
There is no public parking on the mountain on Sunday. Shuttles and parking will be available in Avery and Linville.
