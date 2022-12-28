For those looking to indulge in fine wines, craft beers or other unique brews in Avery County, look no further than the Banner Elk area. The town’s facilities provide something to please everyone, from casual drinkers wanting an afternoon away from home to connoisseurs looking for a full-blown experience.
Kettell Beerworks
Purchased by Mark and Yumiko Ralston in 2017, Kettell Beerworks is a family-operated business that offers a family-friendly atmosphere. The name “Kettell” itself is a family name, originally meaning kettle or cauldron.
Kettell Beerworks categorizes their beers in tiers. First Tier beers are for easy drinking, being the lowest on the scale in alcohol by volume and international bitterness units. Rollcast, a German Kolsch style ale; Vonderbier, a contemporary Munich style lager; Copper Elk, an American amber ale; and Velvet Panda, an oatmeal stout, are the First Tier beers. Second Tier beers are slightly higher in ABV and IBUs. These include the Supernova IPA, a low-bitterness fruity brew, and Nymphomaniac, a Belgian-style ale. Last are the Third Tier Beers, which have the highest ABV and offer unique, bold flavors. Crabby Louie, an imperial IPA, and The Speak Easy, a Bourbon barrel-aged Baltic Porter, fall into this category.
Additionally, Kettell Beerworks offers seasonal ales: Oktoberfest, a traditional, full-bodied Marzen lager, and Alpine Rush, their crisp winter ale.
Kettell Beerworks is located at 567 Main St. E. in Banner Elk. The taproom is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8677 or visit https://kettellbeerworks.com/.
Banner Elk Winery and Villa
In 2005, Banner Elk Winery and Villa became the first commercial winery to open in Avery County.
Founded by Angelo Accetturo and Richard Wolfe, the winery is located on property that used to be a blueberry farm. Wolfe, the original winemaker, passed away in March 2022. Even after he left the position of head winemaker, he would come around often, said Emily Billings, tasting room manager at the winery. Wolfe is a huge part of their history and the entire staff misses him dearly, she said.
The winery offers a blueberry wine to pay tribute to the property’s original use, but they offer more familiar varietals as well, including marechal foch, seyval blanc, cabernet sauvignon and golden muscat. Most of their stock is dry wines, particularly reds, and they keep four flavors of sangria year-round. In the summertime, they serve their apple orange cinnamon sangria chilled and in the winter, they serve it warm as a mulled wine. Made with grapes from their vineyard as well as local grapes, Banner Elk Winery has produced many award-winning wines, from the state level all the way to the international level.
Along with wine tastings, patrons of Banner Elk Winery and Villa can enjoy a glass of wine indoors or outdoors at its covered seating area, the fire pit or one of the gazebos around the pond that’s on the property. There’s live music every weekend, after hours events with the wine club and once a month, and the winery also offers yoga before opening.
Banner Elk Winery and Villa is located at 60 Deer Run and is open from noon to 6 p.m. every day except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To learn more, call (828) 260-1790 or visit http://www.bannerelkwinery.com/.
Grandfather Vineyard and Winery
A family-owned business, Grandfather Vineyard and Winery’s history is just as rich as the drinks it offers.
Through the Tatum family’s passion for all parts of the process, from working in the vineyard to making the wine to running the business, the winery has expanded into a staple of the community.
There’s plenty to do at the winery, from the tasting room, which is open daily during regular hours. There’s live music at the winery Thursday through Sunday, and a food truck is set up there Friday through Sunday. All service is outdoors and the establishment is dog friendly.
At any given time, Grandfather Vineyard and Winery offers anywhere between 25 and 30 different wines. These include dry whites and roses, dry reds, sweet wines, bubbles, specials and on-tap wines.
Grandfather Vineyard and Winery is open from noon to 6.pm. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The establishment is closed on Tuesdays from December 1 to May 15.
