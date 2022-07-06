Games at a Glance & By the Numbers McNeil Johnston McNeil Johnston Author email Jul 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The March of the Tartans begins the Highland Games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Number of Scottish Clans andSocieties: Approximately 100Number of clan tents: 115Honored Clan: Clan BairdDistinguished Clan: Clan KeithDistinguished Society:St. Andrew’s Society of North CarolinaFeatured Society:Losantiville HighlandersChieftain of the 2022 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games:Richard Baird of Clan BairdApproximated Attendees: 44,000Registrants for The Bear: 800+Corporate Sponsors:Meadowbrook RV Resort.Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch WhiskyidloomCombs, Tennant & Carpenter, P.C.Grandfather Mountain Stewardship FoundationNovel AdventuresScottish Heritage U.S.A.Grandfather Scottish Highland Wear + Clothing + GiftsFood Vendors:The Gyro Brother’sSteele’s ConcessionsScottish CottageMr. Coffee ConciergeMookie’s Marvelous Kettle KornJack’s Treat Truck Ice CreamHouse of Douglass BakeryCrossnore Volunteer Fire DepartmentCarolina BBQCameron’s British FoodsBrick Oven PizzaAppalachian High Country ConcessionsFeatured Musical Performers:Steel City RoversJiggernautTune ShepardsWill MacMorranEd MillerThe Reel SistersWolf LoescherClandestineBrothers McLeodStrathspanChambless and MusePiper Jones BandFrance CunninghamSean HeelyMike OgletreeHannah Seng with Maya de Vitry Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clan Sociology Commerce Food Advertising Society Creamhouse Roversjiggernauttune Shepardswill Macmorraned Millerthe Reel Sisterswolf Loescherclandestinebrothers Mcleodstrathspanchambless Concession Truck Pizzaappalachian McNeil Johnston Author email Follow McNeil Johnston Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Independence Day celebration roundup Three dead after shooting in Jonas Ridge Newland rings in the Fourth with townwide celebration Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Arrest Report Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
