March of the Tartans

The March of the Tartans begins the Highland Games.

Number of Scottish Clans and

Societies: Approximately 100

Number of clan tents: 115

Honored Clan: Clan Baird

Distinguished Clan: Clan Keith

Distinguished Society:

St. Andrew’s Society of North Carolina

Featured Society:

Losantiville Highlanders

Chieftain of the 2022 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games:

Richard Baird of Clan Baird

Approximated Attendees: 44,000

Registrants for The Bear: 800+

Corporate Sponsors:

  • Meadowbrook RV Resort.
  • Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • idloom
  • Combs, Tennant & Carpenter, P.C.
  • Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
  • Novel Adventures
  • Scottish Heritage U.S.A.
  • Grandfather Scottish Highland Wear + Clothing + Gifts

Food Vendors:

  • The Gyro Brother’s
  • Steele’s Concessions
  • Scottish Cottage
  • Mr. Coffee Concierge
  • Mookie’s Marvelous Kettle Korn
  • Jack’s Treat Truck Ice Cream
  • House of Douglass Bakery
  • Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department
  • Carolina BBQ
  • Cameron’s British Foods
  • Brick Oven Pizza
  • Appalachian High Country Concessions

Featured Musical Performers:

  • Steel City Rovers
  • Jiggernaut
  • Tune Shepards
  • Will MacMorran
  • Ed Miller
  • The Reel Sisters
  • Wolf Loescher
  • Clandestine
  • Brothers McLeod
  • Strathspan
  • Chambless and Muse
  • Piper Jones Band
  • France Cunningham
  • Sean Heely
  • Mike Ogletree
  • Hannah Seng with Maya de Vitry

