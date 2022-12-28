A rich mix of art and culture exists in Banner Elk, ensuring that locals and visitors alike never look too far to find something that suits their interests. People can interact with and explore the culture of the High Country through a variety of different mediums in Banner Elk.
Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School
185 Azalea Circle
Located in the heart of downtown Banner Elk, the Historic Banner Elk School is an art hub for the community, hosting many cultural events and programs.
Ensemble Stage
Emanating from Hahn Auditorium in the Historic Banner Elk School, Ensemble Stage brings professional performances and phenomenal productions to the community. Ensemble Stage stays busy throughout the year, bringing dramas, comedies, holiday performances, staged radio plays, children’s shows and more to the stage. Viewers of all ages can enjoy this staple of Banner Elk’s community. To see show dates and get tickets, visit ensemblestage.com.
BE Artists Gallery
A group of local artists formed the BE Artists Gallery, which features fine arts and crafts that are for sale. The art within the gallery is by artists who live in and are inspired by the High Country, showcasing the region’s beauty and unique culture through their art. Fabric art, glass works, jewelry, metal works, paintings, photography and ceramics are just a few of the many mediums on display at the gallery. To learn more, call (828) 898-6767 or visit beartistsgallery.com
The Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange located within the Historic Banner Elk School. There are books for all ages and the book exchange often holds different types of community events.
To see what events are happening at the Historic Banner Elk School, visit historicbannerelkschool.com.
Theater
Lees-McRae Theatre Arts
The Theatre Arts program at Lees-McRae College holds three main stage productions each year, along with a number of student-directed productions. Attending productions at LMC is not only a fun way to spend an afternoon, but is also a great way to show community support for the college and its students.
To see upcoming productions, show dates and to purchase tickets, visit lmc.edu/academics/programs/theatre-arts/index.htm.
Lees-McRae Summer Theatre
When the academic year ends, the students who stay in Banner Elk over the summer start a schedule of summer productions that involve community members as well. The program has been in place since 1985, and allows students within the department to work with a larger pool of actors or try out different roles.
To learn more about the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre, visit lmc.edu/community/summer-theatre/index.htm.
Art Galleries
Along with the BE Artists Gallery, there are six other galleries to enjoy and explore in the Banner Elk area.
Art Cellar Gallery
920 Shawneehaw Lane
(828) 898-5157
The Art Cellar Gallery displays paint, clay, glass, stone and wood work of artists from the High Country and beyond. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy. 105 S
(828) 963-4288
The Carlton Gallery was originally established as a small fiber studio in 1982. Since then, it has grown to feature more than 150 local, regional and national artists specializing in acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, pottery, sculpture and more. The gallery is closed on Mondays and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Clark Gallery
393 Shawneehaw Ave. S
(828) 898-2095
Chris Clark’s gallery features a large selection of both local and national artists. The gallery is active with American auction houses and has a selection of paintings from the 17th century to the present. Its current hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7137 NC Hwy. 194
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney is an artist that specializes in both paintings and fused glass art. Many of her paintings feature outdoor landscapes and animals, though she has a series of still life paintings and paintings of “women with attitudes.” Her gallery, which is located between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Mondays, when it is closed.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle SE
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 displays the artwork of Angela Accetturo, David Ganegas and Kent Paulette. As an open studio, community members can not only view the artists’ work, but watch the process of the artists creating it. Studio 140 is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
