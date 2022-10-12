Just like the Woolly Worm Festival itself, an Elvis and Dolly Parton tribute artist pair have become a staple of Avery County.
John Greene, who has been an Elvis tribute artist for decades, performs alongside his wife, Carrie Greene. Carrie Greene performs as Dolly Parton, and the pair have been performing alongside each other for many years. The Greenes are now an act known as “Elvis and Dolly.”
Over the years, Elvis and Dolly have performed at nursing homes, local festivals such as Summer Fest and the High Country Music Festival, memorial concerts, high school reunions and more. This year, as they have done for 13 years, they will perform at the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival as well. Typically when they perform at the festival, there’s a large crowd and it’s a lot of fun, John Greene said.
“The crowd always has good energy,” Carrie Greene said.
The Greenes love to participate in the Woolly Worm Festival, not just because of how fun it is, but also because of the generosity that the two sponsoring organizations demonstrate with the funds, they said.
“The funding that it provides for different community entities is a great cause, and we appreciate how much work goes into it from all the Chamber and Kiwanis members,” John Greene said. “They’re giving selflessly, and they don’t have to do that, but they give a lot of time. It takes a lot of organization and a lot of personal time for them to do that, and we’re glad to help them with that.”
As chairman of the Avery County Board of Education, John Greene sees how the festival benefits students in Avery County firsthand, which is something that he said he is extremely grateful for.
“Kiwanis have been such a great partner with us,” he said. “They provide money for different programs that we have, and provide money that we wouldn’t have otherwise. It allows us to help children that we otherwise may not have the funding to help, and it’s not so restricted that we aren’t able to help those that we need to. We’re able to see where there’s a need and then meet that need.”
The Greenes also wanted to recognize Dave Calvert, who handles their sound system in “rain, shine, sleet or snow,” John Greene said. They couldn’t do without Calvert, he said, and they appreciate everything he does for them.
Elvis and Dolly will be performing at the Woolly Worm Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.