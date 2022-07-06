The Scottish Cottage, operated by Mark Ferguson for more than a decade, is a fixture at the Highland Games, serving up smoked BBQ butts, haggis and more in the traditional method of using overseas dried peat to provide authentic Scottish flavor.
Cameron’s British Foods is a longtime presence for Scottish fare at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
The Scottish Cottage, operated by Mark Ferguson for more than a decade, is a fixture at the Highland Games, serving up smoked BBQ butts, haggis and more in the traditional method of using overseas dried peat to provide authentic Scottish flavor.
All food trucks and vendors lined up for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games make for a promising spread of festival cuisine, inspired by the Highlands and favorites of the U.S. alike.
Feast upon many kinds of fare from around the world, from Greek Gyros at The Gyro Brothers food truck, Pies and Sausages from Cameron’s British Foods, local Avery County flavor from the Carolina BBQ truck or the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department or, of course, a haggis or shepherd’s pie from the Scottish Cottage food truck for extreme Celtic flare for the adventurous.
Don Cameron of Cameron’s British Foods mentioned that his family owned business has been coming to the GMHG for around 40 years.
“We really love it up there,” Cameron said. “I live in Florida, and the Games are up in the mountains, so we get to see something other than palm trees. We’ve made quite a few connections and friends up there... and repeat customers that come to buy our fare! It’s just an enjoyable experience up there.”
On the menu for Cameron’s British Foods include traditional Celtic fish and chips, but the biggest sellers include Scottish meat pies, sausage rolls and haggis.
“There are some real, true, die-hard haggis people up there. I’ve had customers come looking for haggis first thing in the morning for breakfast.” Cameron joyfully added.
Another popular seller for the vendor is the Scotch eggs, which are Cameron’s own favorite. From Paisley, Scotland, Cameron’s father has passed these recipes down for three generations since his arrival in America in 1952, so the vendor is incredibly authentic.
For those with a sweet tooth, House of Douglas Bakery will offer baked goods inspired by the Scots. Those interested in more traditional fair treats should find Mr. Coffee Concierge, Jack’s Treat Truck Ice Cream, and Mookie’s Marvelous Kettle Korn.
Cameron expressed that there is novelty in the culture-rich foods at the Games, and he hopes people will check them out... between visits to the clan tents, of course!
