Clan Baird, the honored clan of 2022, can be traced all the way back to 1240 CE in Lanarkshire, Scotland. They eventually split into several groups, two of which being the Ordinhivas Bairds and the Posso Bairds.
Walter Baird of Ordinhivas was the first Baird to have the written title of “Chief.” He died without a male heir in the mid 1500s and his daughter, Lillias Baird, married Gilbert Baird, who was soon after called “Chief.” This continued for several generations until William Baird lost everything after the Battle of Culloden. His children, as well as many other Bairds, either left on their own accord or were forced to leave the area in the late 1700s due to their involvement in the Rising of 1745 and the “cleansing of the Highlands.”
Today, only around 5,000 Baird families, a quarter of them total, live in Scotland. Most of them live in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Fifty years ago, they launched the Baird Family Society at Grandfather Mountain in an attempt to bring the clan back together.
Clan Baird didn’t have a specified leader until 2019, when Richard Baird of Rickarton, Ury and Lochwood was named their Commander. Since then, their membership has doubled. Their current headquarters is at Rickarton Estate in Stonehaven, Scotland.
Debra Baird, Clan Baird Society Worldwide convenor and third vice president of the Clan Baird Society USA said that Richard has all the attributes and characteristics that you think of when you think of a good Clan Chief. She said she’s excited to see Richard formally installed as their commander and hereditary president and his son as the heir.
Today, the Clan Baird Society Worldwide works to further bring the clan back together and protect and preserve Scottish heritage, art and culture. They aim to support each other any way they can and encourage individuals within the Baird lineage to become members of their society and learn about their heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.