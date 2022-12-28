Banner Elk and the surrounding area are known for a lot of things, but perhaps one of the most long standing and prevalent reputations of the area is its numerous charitable groups and individuals. For those looking to join a civic group in the area, the very active Kiwanis and Avery County Rotary chapters of Banner Elk may be of interest.
Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk
An extremely active group in the community that strives to serve area children, the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 11:45 a.m. in Miller Commons on the Lees-McRae College campus. Interested individuals are welcome to join the club for lunch. To learn more or to fill out a membership application, visit www.bannerelkkiwanis.org.
Avery County Rotary Club
Dedicated to actively serving the community through fundraising and service projects, the Avery County Rotary Club meets at noon on Thursdays in the Linville Room at Cannon Memorial Hospital. To learn more about the group or to inquire about joining, email averycountyrotary@gmail.com or visit http://averycountyrotary.wix.com/home.
Area organizations
Along with Kiwanis and Rotary, there are a number of nonprofit organizations in Avery County dedicated to a variety of causes. Whether you’re interested in volunteering with organizations that deal with hunger, poverty or affordable housing, there are plenty of opportunities to be involved in charitable and selfless work in the community.
Listed alongside each organization is the cause each supports.
- Avery Association for Exceptional Citizens (Adults with disabilities)
- Avery County Educational Foundation (Educational opportunities)
- Avery County Habitat for Humanity (Affordable housing)
- Avery County Historical Museum (Historic preservation)
- Avery County Humane Society (Animal care and adoption)
- Avery County Shrine Club (Children)
- Banner House Museum/Greater Banner Elk Heritage Foundation (Historical preservation)
- Beech Mountain Community Club (Community group)
- Children’s Hope Alliance (Children)
- Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87 (Veterans organization)
- Feeding Avery Families (Hunger)
- High Country Caregivers Foundation (Care for the elderly)
- High Country Charitable Foundation (Philanthropy)
- High Country United Way (Philanthropy)
- MAY Coalition (Economic empowerment)
- Move with Compassion Ministry (Hunger, clothing)
- New Opportunity School for Women (Economic empowerment)
- OASIS (Abuse and sexual assault)
- Reaching Avery Ministry (Hunger, clothing)
- VFW Pat Ray Post 4286 (Veterans services)
- Volunteer Avery (Community service)
- Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge (Economic empowerment)
- WAMY Community Action (Economic empowerment)
- Williams Academy (Children)
- Yellow Mountain Enterprises (Adults with disabilities)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.