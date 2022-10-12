Roy Krege and Jim Morton were recognized for 40 years of service to the Woolly Worm Festival in 2017 during a meeting of the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club. Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Executive Director Jesse Pope is pictured here with Krege, accepting a framed festival poster on behalf of the Morton family.
Roy ‘Mr. Woolly Worm’ Krege announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2016 Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival. Krege is pictured with event organizers Melynda Pepple, Mary Jo Brubaker, Kathy Boone and Adam Binder.
The champion woolly worm in races at the 2017 Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk was Hans Solo, who was handled by owner Reyn Beekman of Boone. Hans Solo was examined by official festival forecaster Tommy Burleson.
Posing with mascot Merryweather and Tommy Burleson, Joshua Grosser and his worm, Aspen, are joined by his sister, Calli, mom, Cindi, and father, Don, as the winner of $1,000 at the 2017 Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival.
Banner Elk Dentist Bill Burrow put his DDS to good use as the woolly worm doctor at the 2017 festival. Among his duties were the administration of woolly worm medicine, athletic training, physical therapy and making sure that worms had not consumed any performance-enhancing drugs.
Tommy Burleson taking a look at Carolyn Thompson’s champion worm, “Montgomery County’s Best,” after the woolly worm captured the grand championship in 2018, while Festival Announcer Adam Binder and Festival Committee Chair Kathy Boone look on.
The 1987 Woolly Worm Festival offered a grand prize of $500 and more than 4,000 people attended the event.
Jesse Gilliam, Brad Blair, Travis Blair, Jeff Gilliam and Michelle Eggers showed their woolly worm spirit during the 1993 Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival.
Roy Krege, center, Banner Elk Mayor Charles VonCanon, left, and Judy Donaghy (Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce) congratulate 1993 Woolly Worm Festival champion, Sarah Kate Thomason, 6, of Summerfield.
Six-year-old Michael Holland with his woolly worm named ‘Lance’ was the grand prize winner at the 2003 festival.
North Carolina Governor Jim Martin examines his woolly worm before entering the race while he attended the 1988 Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival.
BANNER ELK — For the past 45 years, the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival has been a staple of the fall season in Avery County.
Since its inception in 1978, the festival has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the High Country, as well as countless dollars to benefit local nonprofit groups and civic organizations.
The staff of The AJT searched the newspaper archives for images from Woolly Worm Festivals past, highlighting the joy and entertainment that the event represents and provides on an annual basis.
The 2022 Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival returns to downtown Banner Elk on the third weekend in October, this year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
