BANNER ELK — As Banner Elk and Avery County are gearing up for the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival, now is the perfect time to look back at the festival’s history.
The festival started in 1978 by Jim Morton, who became fascinated with the folklore around woolly worms after he came to the area in 1973. Though it started out small, the festival has been gaining popularity ever since its inception and is now one of the few nationally recognized woolly worm festivals.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk took over operation of the festival in the seventh year. By then, the festival had been featured on national television and was picking up more momentum each year.
The festival is a part of Avery County’s history and culture. Around 20,000 people came to the Woolly Worm Festival last year, 1,000 of which entered the races. The first year, only 63 people entered the race. While the races are the main draw for the festival, there’s plenty to do for those who aren’t as interested in the competition. Just last year, 170 vendors set up at the festival – far more than the three or four vendors that attended the first one. This year, vendors include a variety of professions, from jewelers to farmers to potters.
The races started as a way to pick which woolly worm would serve as the forecaster for the upcoming winter. Woolly worms are plentiful in this area, and since color patterns differ from one worm to the next, not every worm’s forecast can be correct. Morton came up with the races to determine a definitive forecaster. Similar to the lore behind Groundhog Day, woolly worms are said to be able to predict the severity of the winter. Each of the 13 segments on the caterpillar’s body is said to represent each week of winter, and the darker the segment, the harsher the weather. Darker black segments are also said to predict snow.
People can bring their own worms, so long as they are the caterpillar of the isabella tiger moth, to race, or they can purchase a worm at the festival. The winning worm on Saturday will be the worm to predict the weather. Local legend and woolly worm whisperer Tommy Burleson typically reads the worm to give the prediction.
Over the years, people have come up with numerous theories on how to entice their woolly worms to crawl up the three-foot nylon string the fastest. Some try to warm the caterpillar’s legs before and during the race, as woolly worms are much less active on colder days. Some give affirming words of encouragement to their worms, while others take a “tough love” approach to coaching. Others swear by singing to their worms from the sidelines, while some are adamant that any coaching or noise from the sidelines makes the little critters nervous enough to freeze up. If you’re unsure about where to get your worm from, don’t worry. There’s no advantage to bringing your own worm or choosing one at the festival – it’s all up to skill, and maybe a bit of luck as well.
The Woolly Worm Festival is a perfect family friendly opportunity for adults and kids of all ages. This year’s festival is on October 15 and 16 at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School. Registration for the races begins at 9 a.m. each day and the races start around 10 a.m. Registration is limited, so be sure to get there early if you’re planning on entering.
