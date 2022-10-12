BANNER ELK — Of all the festivals that take place each year across Avery County and the state of North Carolina, the Woolly Worm Festival is among the most unique of all.
For the past four and a half decades, attendees of the festivals have flocked to the small mountain town of Banner Elk from all corners of the nation for the event to celebrate the magic of a tiny brown and black creature affectionately known as the woolly worm.
The festival, which has been going strong in the High Country since 1978, has transcended its local, small town roots and firmly planted itself, much like worms on a string, upon the national stage.
Festival co-founder Jim Morton, who spent his first autumn in the area in 1973, was enamored by the local legend of the woolly worm as a weather forecaster. According to folklore, the 13 segments of a woolly worm correspond with the 13 weeks of winter. Black segments are said to indicate severe weather, while orange or brown segments are indicative of milder weeks.
Morton put the worm to work in Banner Elk when he, along with a group of local merchants, was tasked to find an annual event to bring to the area.
While Morton had faith in the little worm’s accuracy, not all worms tell the same story. Some of the High Country’s woolliest denizens warned of severe winter weather with their solid black coats. Other, perhaps more optimistic worms in the same area would have more brown on their backs, indicating that the winter would be mild.
While all the worms were woolly, not all the the worms could be right, so Morton set out to find only the best wormy weathermen by means of a race. It stands to reason, at least to all of those learned in worm lore, that the fastest, most fit woollies will naturally be the most able forecasters of the weather.
So it has been ever since. Woolly worms and their handlers have flocked to Banner Elk every year from all over the world for the chance to win the right to warn the High Country about its upcoming season.
Banner Elk’s small population swells during the festival. More than 20,000 people have attended the past few events. People flock from all over the country, and not just to gratify the olympian ambitions of their woolly worms. The Banner Elk festival has something to offer to the whole family.
In recent years, more than 150 art and craft vendors have been present at the event. Prospective vendors are juried by the Woolly Worm Festival Committee so that only the best handmade items are allowed to be sold. No buy and resell vendors are allowed at the festival.
The festival, while now a mega-modern woolly worm event to rival the very woolliest the world has to offer, had humble beginnings. The first Woolly Worm Festival took place at Banner Elk Elementary School on a cold and windy day. The festival organizers discovered through their ground-breaking worm research, that woolly worms, like people, aren’t usually too interested in recreational climbing when it is too cold.
Unfortunately, it is currently impossible to impress the importance of the race upon the woolly worms who, while they are endowed with certain meteorological abilities, resolutely don’t speak English.
To combat the cold, handlers have now learned that worms can be motivated by hot air blown through a straw.
Woolly worms, many festival attendees are surprised to learn, are not actually worms at all, but are the caterpillar larvae of the Isabella Tiger Moth. The worms, like many Hollywood actors gone awry, prefer to be known for their adolescent work rather than any perceived grown-up shortcomings.
The worms that festivalgoers race in the fall aren’t just adept at predicting the winter, they are also well equipped to survive it.
Woolly worms outlast the winter in hibernation. Instead of burrowing deep underground like many animals, they choose to spend the winter closer to the surface, under rocks, fallen foliage or logs. The worms produce a chemical called cryoprotectant that allows their bodies to totally freeze solid with no adverse effects. Some worms are known to survive as many as 14 winters using this method.
When it decides it is ready and the spring thaw comes, the worm that stuck itself in the freezer emerges as a moth and spends its newly winged life fluttering around lamps and streetlights remembering the glory days when it was a weather-forecasting festival star.
Attempts to found moth festivals have been met with less success than the ground-based competition, as they have a nasty habit of flying away.
Entering its 45th year, the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival will be held in downtown Banner Elk Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16. Races will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday’s grand prize winner will go home with $1,000, while Sunday’s races, which are typically smaller, will award a grand prize of $500.
Worms can be purchased at the festival, but attendees are also welcome to bring their own worm.
For more information, call the Avery County Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-5605 or click to www.woollyworm.com.
