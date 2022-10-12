Booth # Vendors
81 2nd Time Around
50, 51 Adoughable
J Alf’s Kettle Korn
94 Always Afternoon
90, 91 Americamanta
88 Amy Bumgardner
138, 139, 140 Artworks Unlimited
E Asia Fusion Elite
127 Atters Ateller
13 Avery County Animal Support
96, 97 Avery Farms
22, 23 Avery Knifeworks
165 Banner Elk Elementary
5 Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church
166 Banner Elk Mini Golf
A1 Banner Elk Shirt Company
129 Breaded Buns
33, 34 Bear Creek Carving
145, 146 Bearabows
2 Beech Mountain Club
106 Bill Lyons Wood Carving
118 Bob’s Burl Art
75 Bounty Hunter Hats
F Boy Scouts of America
35, 36 Bull City Treasures
134 Calvin Bennett Photography
58 Celebrations Soaps
56 Costanza Wears
54 Copper Connection
144 Country Bumpkin
73 Cove Studio
43 Creation Shouts
77 Creative Escapes
95 Cresent Silver
147 Dan Goad Fine Art
31 Darlene’s Sewing Garden
143 Datil Sensation
R Diggy Doughnut
89 Disbrow Ent
100, 101 Dogwood Creek Studio
141 Downing Designs
1 Eagles Nest Realty
111, 112 Evolve Natural Skincare/Beyond Brushes
122 Fake-a-Face Face Painting
P Famous Brick Oven
44 Fire Fly Recycled Glass
84 Firefly Cove
3 Food Lion
16 Ginger Mountain Rustics
136 Grandparents of the Forest LLC
65 Granny’s Glass Works
71 Hand Over Heals
72 Happy Skraps
N High Country Concessions
119, 120 Holston Mountain Hat Project
125, 126 Horse Creek Leather Works
12 Humana
93 Impulsive Creativity
O International Grill Co.
108 iPhotoBirds
57 Jeri’s Jewels
137 John Diaz Leather/Crochet
59 Judy & Tie
U, V Jumpin’ Around
86, 87 JustGenna designs
155 Labrottie Creations
42 Lasting Treasures
4 LeafFilter Gutter Protection
18, 19 Leather Link Studio
32 Let There B Crafts
30 Little Elk Candle Company
109 Lofty Crow Studio
41 Lotos Pottery
11 Lutherock Camp & Retreat Center
124 Made By Mimi
110 Madera Bowls
135 Mama Bear’s Baby Beads
M Martin’s Woodworking
98, 99 McNeill’s Pottery
92 Michael Kaal Photography
151 Mountain Life Crafts
114 Mountain Life Creations
76 Mountain Mermaid
115, 116 Mountain Momma Organics
40 Mountain Quilt
62, 63 Nature’s Gift Market
10 NC Navigator
121 Nicholson Ridge
20, 21 Nomadic Graphics
107 Noodlecakes
152 Old Sarge’s Jerky
156 Old Time Timber
148 Palate & Pelt
149 Papa Bear Keepsakes
A3 Paris Festival
24 Potting for Fun
123 Prissy Patches Boutique
157 Reflections of Nature
26 Roan Mountain Honey
55 Rockness Monster
60, 61 Romero Seascapes
131 Rosehip Lane
28, 29 Santa’s Bag
15 Savell Studio
130 Savvy & Co.
132 Sending Shoppe Inc.
105 Shell Creek Sellers
113 Silly Willy Caricatures
103, 104 Silver & Stones Jewelry
85 Silver Charm Gifts
A4 Sips Soda Shop
27 Soul Sisters Boutique
B Southland Concessions
9 Spectrum News
102 Spiral Dyes
37, 38 Stanley’s Produce
C Steak Boys, Inc.
83 Stephen McIntyre
48 Stillthereshinesause
64 Stoned Beautiful
6 Tar Heel Basement
S, T Turner Concessions
117 The Art of Joy
74 The Fish Factory
133 The Iron Hutch
49 The Nut House
82 The Pretty Paws Cause
150 The Reclaimed Artist
D Third Eye Coffee
66, 67, 68, 69 Too Stinkin’ Cute
142 Trip & Peggy’s Cajun Seasoning
78, 79, 80 Turtle Old Man Jewelry
152, 154 Two Sweet Sisters
45 Ulikai Designs
128 West End Wreaths
K What a Lattee Coffee
160, 161 Whiskey in a Week
39 Whitson Crafts
158, 159 Wicked Woven
25 Wild Child Clayworks
17 Wood ‘nut you
70 Woolly Worms & Stuff
