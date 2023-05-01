Here in the High Country, the Blue Ridge Parkway offers expansive views that extend for miles and a day on the trail allows for an up-close experience of our diverse ecosystem. But what other ways can visitors experience the beauty of these Appalachian Mountains?
For an exciting adventure, try soaring through the treetops on a zipline. There’s nothing quite like taking in the scenery by gliding effortlessly through the cool mountain air. A thrilling adventure like this is sure to be a memorable experience for families and visitors alike.
There are three main outfitters in the High Country that provide a fun and safe outdoor adventure. Hawksnest Zipline in Seven Devils, High Gravity Adventures and Sky Valley Zip Tours of Blowing Rock.
Hawksnest Zipline
About 10 miles outside Boone is Hawksnest Zipline. Originally a ski resort and golf course, this outfitter has worn many hats since opening in 1964. Hawksnest ski season officially ended in 2008 when its switched its focus to creating the East Coast’s largest snow tubing park. Shortly after, in 2009, it added a zipline course to its resume.
Here, there are three different ziplining trips to choose from: the Hawk Tour, the Eagle Tour and the Do It All Tour.
The Hawk Tour is the most popular option for visitors. For two hours, adventurers will travel on eleven cables for a total of 1.5 miles through the sky. This is the more scenic route and is a great option for families and first-time zipliners.
Participants must be at least five years of age and children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For this tour, riders cannot be more than 250 pounds, there is no weight minimum.
The Eagle Tour takes about two hours to complete as participants will be soaring through nine cables for a total of three miles. This tour features two cables more than 2,000 feet long and a suspension bridge. It is recommended that adventurers on this tour have some zipline experience and are relatively physically fit. At certain points, participants will be zooming around 200 feet above the ground.
Finally, the Do It All Tour combines the Hawk and Eagle Tours for a total of 20 cables, four mega zips and three swinging bridges. This four hour trip is an exciting adventure for visitors looking for a thrilling experience through the High Country.
Both the Eagle Tour and the Do It All Tour require participants to be at least eight years old and a minimum of 80 pounds. Riders cannot exceed 220 pounds.
Hawksnest Zipline requires reservations for each trip. To make a reservation visit www.hawksnestzipline.com or call (828) 963-6561.
Sky Valley Zip Tours
Tucked away on more than 140 acres of serene mountain landscape is Sky Valley Zip Tours. Located about 15 minutes from Blowing Rock, Sky Valley immerses participants from start to finish. The tours they offer are the Canopy Tour, Kid Zip and the Night Flight.
The Canopy Tour enthusiastically starts off with an ATV ride that takes you through the river and up the mountain to get to the first zipline destination. Before riders set off into the sky, you will zip through a training course to prepare for the adventure to come.
While up in the air, participants will have the chance to take a leap of faith and cliff jump. The jump descends back to the earth before embarking on the final leg of the tour. But that’s not all, a 120-foot-long swinging bridge extends 50 feet in the air overlooking a tall cascading waterfall.
If that isn’t exciting enough, Sky Valley also offers a Night Flight tour. This tour covers the first five cables of the Canopy Tour. The platforms are lit and participants will have headlamps to illuminate their path through the trees. The tour ends with the cliff jump where the ATV will bring them back to the Zip Shack.
The nighttime tours are available on select weekends after dark and take about an hour and a half to complete while the Canopy Tour is three hours long. It is important to note that for both tours, participants must be 10 years or older and between 70 and 250 pounds.
The Kid Zip turns the thrill of the adult-tour into a kid-sized option that offers seven zip lines, a bridge and a 20-foot slide. Participating children must be between the ages of 4 and 18 years old, less than the height of 5 '6'' and less than 180 pounds. They also must be able to reach up and touch 48 inches high.
Sky Valley encourages booking your tour in advance but walk-ins are welcome on a first-come first-serve basis. For more information visit www.skyvalleyziptours.com.
High Gravity Adventures
This adventure park is jam-packed with opportunities for fun in the air. The park officially opened in 2015 with the completion of the Aerial Adventure Park. In 2017, the High Altitude Zip Line Tour was added. The park currently has four different adventures to choose from: zip, climb, swing or combine them all for the ultimate adventure.
The two-hour zipline tour travels across five cables with one 70-foot freefall. This adventure starts off slow and builds in speed as you go. If speed is not on your agenda, no worries. High Gravity has a slow-moving rappel option for those who want it.
Purchase of the zip tour will also give participants access to the ground-level Ninja Course. Participants must be 7 years or older and weigh a minimum of 75 pounds. The maximum weight for this course is 265 pounds.
The Aerial Adventure Park has two options: the Foothills Park and Zipline and the Blue Ridge Park. Both parks give participants access to the Ninja course as well.
The Foothills Park is ideal for the young adventurers. The park features 13 aerial obstacles and three kid-friendly zip lines. The ticket supplies kids with two hours of adventure time. This park is open to children ages 4 and older. All participants must have a minimum reach height of 5’3” or be accompanied by a guest who does.
The Blue Ridge Park goes the extra mile with 64 obstacles and four rappels. For three hours of fun, guests can traverse swinging logs, sky bridges, spider webs and more. Participants must be 7 years old or older and have a reach height of 6’1” or be accompanied by a guest who does.
The three person giant swing is the final attraction and it's exactly what it sounds like. At four stories tall, three people are harnessed into the giant swing for a wild ride. Each ticket includes two swings and participants must be at least 48 inches tall.
If you can’t pick just one adventure, do not fret. High Gravity offers the Ultimate Adventure package that bundles it all together for a chance to zip, climb and swing. Age restrictions and weight requirements apply and vary depending on the attraction.
For more information on High Gravity Adventures call (828) 201-2507 or visit www.highgravityadventures.com.
Come fly through the High Country this summer with any one of these local outdoor adventures. As with all outdoor activities, visitors are advised to wear comfortable clothing and often required to wear closed toed shoes. The mountain weather can be unpredictable and change on a dime. It is advised to be prepared for anything and bring layers or rain gear depending on the forecast.
