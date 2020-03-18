ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The Avery Vikings got off the bus with their bats scorching when they took the diamond on Wednesday, March 11, against the Cloudland Highlanders in what was the team’s final contest prior to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association-imposed hiatus on athletic activity during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. ACHS belted 17 hits in a decisive 25-4 win against its neighboring rival that was concluded after four innings due to the mercy rule.
The offensive story of the game was Vikings first baseman Noah Rosato. The junior co-captain was 4-for-5 at the plate with four home runs, to go with nine runs batted in. Rosato grounded to second base in his first at bat, then proceeded to slug four consecutive dingers over the right-field fence, including his final two round-trippers in the top of the fourth inning.
Avery built a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Rosato’s groundout plated teammate Ty Smith. Shortstop Chandler Berry also walked and later scored on an error in the frame to account for the Avery advantage.
Cloudland answered with a run in the bottom of the first, as Hunter Blair reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced on a Collin Morgan double, and scored on an error to cut the Viking lead to 2-1 after one inning in the books.
From the second inning forward, Avery seized control and dominated the diamond. Avery sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the second, scoring 10 runs. Center fielder Lucas Andrews scored twice in the inning, belting base hits in both of his at bats during the frame. Left fielder James Russ belted a two-run homer as part of the scoring barrage to go with Rosato’s first blast, helping the Big Red to lead 12-1.
The offense was more than enough for Avery right-hander Nick Banks, who stifled the ‘Landers offense on the mound. Banks struck out the side in the second inning and held Cloudland hitless while retiring the side in order in the third inning as well. Banks picked up the win by giving up one hit over three innings, hurling six strikeouts.
In the top of the third inning, Avery further padded its lead with its big bats. A leadoff walk by Berry was followed by a two-run homer from Rosato. Avery went on to score three additional runs in the inning with the help of a Briley Austin base hit, a pair of CHS errors and a hit batsman to build a 17-1 advantage after three innings of play.
The Big Red batsmen refused to relent in the top of the fourth inning, as the Vikings rapped six hits in the frame, including Rosato’s third and fourth long ball of the game, and scored eight additional runs to lead 25-1.
Despite the deficit, the home-standing ‘Landers played with tenacity and grit until the final out. Cloudland rallied to score three times in the bottom of the fourth and final frame. The ‘Landers batted around in the inning, as Morgan belted a one-out solo home run to right field. The next three CHS batters were hit by pitches to load the bases, and Jeremiah Guinn followed with a bases-loaded walk to score Jordan Issacs for the team’s third run. Tristan Hicks then came through with a single to score teammate Gage McKinney.
Berry, Rosato, Austin Waldroop, Banks, Lucas Andrews and Austin each had at least two hits for Avery in the win. Berry and Russ each had three runs batted in, with a pair of RBI from Aiden Cooke.
Avery’s road game on Friday, March 13, at Mountain Heritage, and subsequent games for the remainder of the month of March, have been postponed to a later date. Due to state mandate, Avery student-athletes are not allowed to hold practice or participate in athletic activities before at least April 6, pending any further extension of hiatus by the NCHSAA or state government.
