50 years ago: The Feb. 15, 1973 edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Bonnie Bell NASTAR at Sugar.” Around 80 recreational skiers raced in a NASTAR race to “Beat the Bonne Bell Girl.” Karen Siebert, a member of the Bonne Bell Ski Team, traveled to NASTAR ski areas throughout the East Coast. Siebert visited Sugar Mountain to promote race participation. Bonne Bell is a sponsor of NASTAR, a program designed to help skiers of all ages improve their skills and enjoyment of skiing through racing. According to Ernst Dietl, racing director at Sugar Mountain, NASTAR has been extremely successful this year. Before the race, Siebert told everyone she was “just an intermediate skier” and that anyone stood a good chance of winning. Siebert ran the course in 41.0 seconds with multiple participants beating her time. Siebert personally congratulated each winner and awarded prizes and gifts from Bonne Bell at the end of the race.
30 years ago: The Feb. 11, 1993 edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Burnings in Avery County.” Between 25 and 30 acres have burned this past week in Avery County as a result of brush and woods fires according to Forest Ranger Len Carter. Fires have ravaged the county for the past week as conditions continue to remain dangerously dry due to the lack of rain or snow. Most of these fires are a result of residents burning brush and not realizing how dry and vulnerable the land around them is to fire.
One of the largest fires to burn started Monday in the Birchfield Creek area. The fire started as a result of a brush pile that was burned which spread rapidly. Members of the Frank Fire Department worked most of the afternoon trying to control the blaze.
According to Avery County Fire Marshal David Vance, “It is very dry out there. People need to be extra careful when burning and take precautions to help prevent fires from getting out of hand.” Vance went on to say that when someone plans to burn, they need to rake a line down to the dirt surrounding the area to be burned. A good water source needs to be kept close by to contain the fire as well. Never leave a fire unattended. Before you leave make sure the fire is completely extinguished and saturated with water. It only takes one hot ash to blow a short distance and begin a second fire that could cause considerable damage.
20 years ago: The Feb. 12, 2003 edition of The AJT featured the Avery County High School’s Quiz Bowl team winning the tri-county title for the second year in a row. The Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Regional Library and Mayland Community College hosted the annual Public Library Quiz Bowl on Jan. 29. Teams from Avery, Mitchell and Mountain Heritage competed for the chance to continue on to the regional competition.
