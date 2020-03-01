Winnie Leah McCoury Jones, age 98, of F.J. Jones Lane in Newland, the Powdermill community, went home peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Born on June 17, 1921, in Senia community of Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Mackie Hughy and Maude McKinney McCoury. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her Husband: Frank Jones who passed away in 2010. Also preceding her in death was her Son: John Frank Jones; her Daughter: Sharon Jones Sronce; her Sisters: Bernice Woods and Jennie McCoury; and her Brothers: Zelian, Lonnie, Frank, Carson, and Johnny McCoury.
Winnie was a faithful member of the McCoury Rock Freewill Baptist Church. She retired from Hampshire Hosiery of Spruce Pine and then worked with the Avery County C.A.P. program for 18 years. Winnie enjoyed singing gospel music at churches, working in her garden, and sewing. She also enjoyed visiting people and loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memories are her Son: Lawrence Jones and wife, Anita of Newland; her Grandchildren: James Vines and wife, Sherry of Morganton; Mackie Jones and Lola of Newland; and Kella Phillips and husband, Danny of Newland; her Great grandchildren: Tristan Jones and wife, Brittany of Newland; Megan Jones and Lauren Phillips, both of Newland; her Great great grandchildren: Brinley Tolley and Ranger Jones, both of Newland; her Brother: Henry Grady McCoury of Maryland; special Sister-in-law: Catherine McCoury of Ohio; special Nephew: Charles Wesley Jones of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; special Neighbors: the Cantrell family; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Winnie Jones at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with the Rev's. Bill McGuire and Remington Austin officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be from 1 p.m. to the service hour on Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Winnie’s honor be made to Hospice of Avery County, 1955 Newland Highway, Newland, NC 28657.
The family would like to extend a ‘Special Thank You’ to Hospice of Avery for their wonderful care of Winnie. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com., selecting Winnie Jones' name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jones family.
